Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,343 in the last 365 days.

Farm Bureau Bank Appoints Chad Whittemore to Lead Its Western North Carolina Region Commercial Banking Team

Chad Whittemore, Western North Carolina Market Executive, Farm Bureau Bank

NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank announced they are expanding their Commercial Banking team to the Western North Carolina market and have named Chad Whittemore as their Market Executive for the region. In his new role, Whittemore will strive to bring custom banking solutions and operational growth to small and mid-sized businesses.

“There is tremendous opportunity to support the financial needs of not only the businesses of Farm Bureau members, but all growing businesses throughout the Western North Carolina market and we are very pleased to have Chad on our team,” stated Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “With his broad experience and knowledge of the industry, plus dedication to help business owners thrive, he will be wonderful asset to our team.”

Whittemore has 22 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions. Prior to joining Farm Bureau Bank, he was the Vice President of Business Banking for First Citizens Bank in Asheville, North Carolina, and also Vice President of Commercial Banking and retail sales at United Community Bank in Marietta, Georgia.

“Banking is personal, and even more so when it comes to making financial decisions for a company,” says Whittemore. “A good banking relationship is critical, and Farm Bureau Bank has created deep-rooted partnerships with our client organizations and communities. We go to great lengths to support Farm Bureau members, and I’m excited to build upon those relationships and gain an even deeper understanding of how we can help businesses in the region achieve greater success.”

Whittemore is a current board member for the Irene Wortham Center (for children and adults with developmental and socioeconomic challenges) in Asheville, North Carolina. He’s also on the board of the Athletic Department at the University of North Carolina Asheville. Whittemore has an MBA in finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

Alexa Cursoli
Farm Bureau Bank
acursoli@farmbureaubank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Farm Bureau Bank Appoints Chad Whittemore to Lead Its Western North Carolina Region Commercial Banking Team

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.