Farm Bureau Bank Appoints Chad Whittemore to Lead Its Western North Carolina Region Commercial Banking Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank announced they are expanding their Commercial Banking team to the Western North Carolina market and have named Chad Whittemore as their Market Executive for the region. In his new role, Whittemore will strive to bring custom banking solutions and operational growth to small and mid-sized businesses.
“There is tremendous opportunity to support the financial needs of not only the businesses of Farm Bureau members, but all growing businesses throughout the Western North Carolina market and we are very pleased to have Chad on our team,” stated Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “With his broad experience and knowledge of the industry, plus dedication to help business owners thrive, he will be wonderful asset to our team.”
Whittemore has 22 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions. Prior to joining Farm Bureau Bank, he was the Vice President of Business Banking for First Citizens Bank in Asheville, North Carolina, and also Vice President of Commercial Banking and retail sales at United Community Bank in Marietta, Georgia.
“Banking is personal, and even more so when it comes to making financial decisions for a company,” says Whittemore. “A good banking relationship is critical, and Farm Bureau Bank has created deep-rooted partnerships with our client organizations and communities. We go to great lengths to support Farm Bureau members, and I’m excited to build upon those relationships and gain an even deeper understanding of how we can help businesses in the region achieve greater success.”
Whittemore is a current board member for the Irene Wortham Center (for children and adults with developmental and socioeconomic challenges) in Asheville, North Carolina. He’s also on the board of the Athletic Department at the University of North Carolina Asheville. Whittemore has an MBA in finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
