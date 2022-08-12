Glidewell Dental Leads Global Dental Prosthetics Market, Followed by Dental Services Group and Modern Dental

Across the various types of prosthetics, ceramic is becoming the go to material. The continual innovation of better ceramics will continue to further the quality of all prosthetics.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global dental prosthetics market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global dental prosthetics report includes unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report suite on the global market for dental prosthetics measures and evaluates the global market for crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays and dentures. These devices are all types of dental restorations, specifically known as dental prosthetics. In dentistry, prosthetics are used for restoring or replacing damaged teeth. The dental prosthetic market is largely a laboratory market. While some prosthetics are increasingly prepared using chairside technology, the vast majority are still prepared in dental laboratories.

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Trends and Insights:

Overall, the global dental prosthetic market was valued at $42.1 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach nearly $57.2 billion. There has been a push by international organizations within the last decade to promote better oral hygiene. As a result, much of the world’s population has bettered their oral hygiene leading to a reduced need for dental prosthetics. This limitation of dental prosthetics is countered by an aging population, which is producing most of the global demand for prosthetic procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis also includes a detailed competitive market share study of thousands of performing companies within the global market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Glidewell Dental, Dental Services Group, and Modern Dental. Glidewell Dental has made investments allowing it to branch out to different segments of the industry, including intraoral and laboratory scanning, chairside milling and implant manufacturing. Its original product line includes CAD/CAM technology, dentures, composites, bite splints and mouthguards, dental sleep medicine and ceramic implants.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global dental prosthetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental prosthetics market?
What are the key regional markets?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global dental prosthetics market and what are the market shares of key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com



iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions.


