Bridging the Gap: Upshift Brings Flexible Hiring Solutions to Tight Labor Markets in St. Louis and Kansas City
Upshift makes it easier than ever for businesses to find employees whose expertise meets their immediate and long-term needs.
Upshift, a W2 platform that makes it easy for businesses to find qualified employees, expands into Kansas City and St. Louis, amid ongoing talent shortages.
We strive to make the platform just as appealing to workers as it is to businesses, as this ensures that we facilitate partnerships that work for everyone involved.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshift is pleased to announce its expansion into Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri. Responding to a significant need for flexible staffing solutions in Missouri, Kansas, and Southwest Illinois, UpShift promises to connect more local businesses across a variety of industries with the employees they need.
— Matt Gorman, UpShift’s Executive Vice President
The company, which connects businesses with pre-vetted W2 employees, hopes to become a major solution in combating the region’s ongoing labor shortage issues. With a 90% success rate–over double the industry standard–UpShift is looking to have far-reaching impacts on the local economy. Their expansion comes at a time when Illinois is experiencing low employee retention and major skills gaps. In fact, studies conducted in Missouri show that two-thirds of employers cite a lack of skilled workers as their main obstacle to growth.
“We are very excited to be opening our newest offices in Kansas City and St. Louis. These regions have seen an increasing demand for flexible staffing solutions, which we are well positioned to deliver on a large scale. We are excited to support many of our existing clients’ operations in these cities and to allow people in KC and St. Louis to access flexible work opportunities,” says Matt Gorman, UpShift’s Executive Vice President.
Upshift defines itself as a more efficient and effective alternative to traditional hiring strategies. The platform conducts in-person interviews with candidates and accepts only 12% of applicants, taking the burden of vetting employees off of businesses while ensuring that they only receive highly qualified workers. Moreover, its search capabilities makes it easier than ever for businesses to find employees whose expertise meets their immediate and long-term needs.
Workers also stand to benefit from opting for Upshift rather than other temporary staffing agencies. All UpShifters receive W2 certification, entitling them to medical and other benefits and opening doors for full-time positions down the road. It also enables them to tailor the amount of shifts they pick up to their specific needs and preferences, giving them full control over their work-life balance.
“The causes of staffing shortages are multifaceted, meaning that the solutions must be multifaceted too,” Matt says. “We strive to make the platform just as appealing to workers as it is to businesses, as this ensures that we facilitate partnerships that work for everyone involved.”
Since its inception in Cincinnati in 2016, Upshift has established itself in some of America’s major economic centers, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Cleveland, Nashville, and Miami. With this latest expansion, the company hopes to further entrench itself as the go-to solution for businesses and industries that have been struggling to thrive in a tight labor market.
Upshift’s Kansas City office is located at 5800 Foxridge Drive, Suite 295 Mission, KS 66202, just off of 35 HWY & Johnson Dr. 15 minutes from downtown KC and 10 minutes from popular Kansas suburbs Prairie Village and Overland Park and is led by Territory Sales Manager, Catherine Priebe.
The St. Louis office is located at 4433 Woodson Road, St. Louis MO 63134, just south of Labert International Airport and easily accessible from I-70.The St. Louis location will be led by Territory Sales Manager, Lee Fischer.
About Upshift
Upshift is the largest W2 mobile-based staffing provider, offering flexible staffing solutions for the Hospitality and Light Industrial sectors. The Company is backed by Recruit Holdings, the parent company of Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com. Upshift has an extensive vetting process that screens out over 80% of applicants and provides Upshifters access to same day pay after two paychecks and benefits after their first paycheck. With over 80,000 Upshifters and over 1,000 clients, Upshift is one of the fastest growing companies in the staffing space.
