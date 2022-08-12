Global Digital Dentistry Market Driven by Technological Innovations to Reach Nearly $6 Billion by 2028

Globally, the use of digital dentistry devices is on the rise, additionally, increased purchasing post-pandemic is driving the market throughout the forecast period.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global digital dentistry market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global digital dentistry report includes unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The global digital dentistry market covers the key aspects of this digital workflow. The CAD/CAM device market is composed of milling machines, intraoral scanners, laboratory scanners and chairside CAD/CAM systems. These systems require materials (either blocks or discs), which are examined in the permanent CAD/CAM material chapter. Dental 3D printers are increasingly becoming a part of digital dentistry workflows, for the production of models, prosthetics, surgical guides, mouth guards and more. Finally, an appendix provides an evaluation of the CAD/CAM software market to the extent possible.

Global Digital Dentistry Market Trends and Insights:

Overall, the global digital dentistry market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach nearly $5.8 billion. The global elderly population is growing as low birthrates and longer life expectancies are dramatically changing the landscape of the global population. A larger elderly population equates to an increasing demand for dental work and will therefore drive the digital dentistry market.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the global market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Amann Girrbach. Dentsply Sirona was the leader of the global digital dentistry market in 2021. The vast majority of the company’s share in the market stemmed from sales of chairside systems, mainly CEREC®. The company also offered products in the CAD/CAM milling system, standalone CAD/CAM scanner and intraoral scanner markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

