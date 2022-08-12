Medical Device Reprocessing Market is Expected to Experience a Moderate Increase to Reach USD 10,502.6 Bn by 2029

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Dynamic Opportunities & Forecast upto 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical device reprocessing market was valued at USD 3,074.05 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,502.6 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Scenario

Any gadget designed to be used for medical reasons is referred to as a medical device. The intended usage of medical equipment differs from that of common devices. Medical devices aid in diagnosing, treating, and improving patients' health. The treatment of materials to make them reusable is referred to as reprocessing. Cleaning, disinfecting, sterilizing, reconditioning, mending, and refurbishing medical devices are all considered reprocessing.

Opportunities:

Growing number of R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities will benefit medical device reprocessing market growth.

Moreover, the trending bio-banking scenarios and the increasing number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the medical device reprocessing market growth during the forecast period. Increase in outsourcing medical device reprocessing and growing involvement of medical device reprocessing workflow will boost the market’s growth rate.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Medical Device Reprocessing Market are : Stryker (US), Cardinal Health (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Baxter (US), 3M (US), Cantel Medical (US), STERIS (US), EverX (US), Vanguard AG (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), SteriPro (Canada), Getinge AB (Sweden), SureTek Medical (US), SOMA TECH INTL (US), Renu Medical (US), INNOVATIVE HEALTH (Arizona), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Pioneer Medical Devices AG (Germany), HYGIA Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Scope And Market Size:

The medical device reprocessing market is segmented on the basis of type, product and service, process, devices type, application and end user.

Type

Enzymatic

Non-Enzymatic Detergent

Product and Service

Reprocessing Support and Services

Reprocessed Medical Devices

Process

Presoak

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Disinfection

Devices Type

Critical Devices

Semi-Critical Devices

Non-Critical Devices

Application

Devices

Accessories

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Centers

Manufacturers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Drivers:

Increasing demand for reprocessed medical devices due to their lower cost use will drive the market’s growth rate

The remanufactured medical device is 40% to 60% less expensive than the original. As a result, they are available at very low rates, and the adoption of these low-cost solutions saves companies a significant amount of money, propelling the medical device reprocessing market forward.

Rising prevalence rate of chronic disorders will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period

The rising prevalence rate of chronic disorders influences the market dynamics during the forecast period. As the frequency of chronic diseases rises, so does the number of surgical procedures, fueling the expansion of the medical device reprocessing market.

Furthermore, the favourable regulatory landscape regarding sustainable waste disposal methods will influence the growth of medical device reprocessing market. Along with this, increasing use of reprocessed products in various cardiac surgeries and blood pressure monitoring applications is the driving factor, accelerating the growth of the medical device reprocessing market. Also, the rising geriatric population and increasing level of disposable income will enhance the market’s growth rate. Increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure is the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of medical device reprocessing market.

Regional Outlook of Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Segment by Applications

