Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Expected to Growth 8.20% by 2029: Key Insights, Top Companies & Growth Strategies

Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market

Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Market Status and Forecast to 2029

​Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the rehabilitation therapy services market which was USD 24.99 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 46.94 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Scenario

Health services such as rehabilitation therapy help restore abilities and daily functioning that have been lost or compromised due to being unwell, injured, harmed, or disabled. Occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy are the basic types of rehabilitation treatments. Rehabilitation therapy services promote involvement in education, job, recreation, and meaningful life tasks like taking care of family by assisting a child, adult, or elderly person to be as independent as feasible in daily activities.

Opportunities:

The market for rehabilitation treatment services is expanding as a result of rehabilitation centres building more facilities and an increase in the prevalence of disabilities. Major market players alliances, acquisitions, and facility expansions present opportunities for the market for rehabilitation therapy services to expand.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market are :

Smart Speech Therapy (U.S.)

Therapy Solutions (U.S.)

Benchmark Therapies (U.S.)

Speed Pathology (Australia)

Priory (U.K.)

Bellefleur Physiotherapy (Canada)

SuVitas (India)

LifeStance Health Inc. (U.S.)

FYZICAL (U.S.)

Sutter Health (U.S.)

Bon Secours Health System, Inc. (U.S.)

ApoKos Rehab Pvt Ltd. (India)

Banner Health (U.S.)

Spectrum Physio (India)

Select Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Lifespan Physical Therapy Services (U.S.)

nMotion Physical Therapy (U.S.)

CORA Health Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S.)

fullmotionpt (U.S.)

Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Scope And Market Size:

The rehabilitation therapy services market is segmented on the basis of service, age group, service type, application, service category, model, end user, and service channel.

Service

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Speech Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Others

Age Group

Elderly

Pediatrics

Adults

Service Type

Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Inpatient Rehabilitation Services

Application

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Neurological Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Cardiological Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Palliative Care

Sports Related Injuries

Integumentary Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Pelvic Care

Others

Service Category

Hospital Services

Physician Services

Industrial Services

Employer Services

Model

Manual

Conventional

End User

Hospitals

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Home Health

Private Practices

Sports and Fitness Facility Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Service Channel

Direct Channel

Online Channel

Drivers:

Growing elder population

The growing elder population is driving the market for rehabilitation therapy services in various parts of the world. Additionally, one of the major elements promoting market expansion is cost-effectiveness. Patients are provided with access to a support system and brief, regular sessions in outpatient rehabilitation treatments. The market for rehabilitation therapy services is expanding rapidly due to this feature, which also has a tonne of growth potential.

Rise in demand for outpatient rehabilitation services

There has been a striking increase in the population of people who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction in recent years. In addition to this, the world is observing a striking rise in young people leading unhealthy lifestyles. As a result, demand for outpatient rehabilitation services is rising everywhere in the world. The global market for rehabilitation therapy services is showing vendors substantial opportunities as a result of increased demand.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, proper reimbursement for rehabilitation services, and the rising incidence of disabilities are the major drivers driving market demand during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Segment by Applications

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Rehabilitation Therapy Services market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Rehabilitation Therapy Services near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

