Company statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 12 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 923 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 518 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (346) and Business Services (237) went down by 121 and 151 respectively. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 39.2% year-on-year to MOP322 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Business Services and Financial Activities during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 171 in the second quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP27 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP251 million (78.0% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP154 million, of which Zhongshan accounted for 53.0%. Moreover, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP62 million and MOP6 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 646 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 96 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 642 new companies (69.6% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP17 million) made up 5.2% of the total. Meanwhile, 22 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP257 million) constituted 79.8% of the total.