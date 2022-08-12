Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,155 in the last 365 days.

Company statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 12 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 923 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 518 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (346) and Business Services (237) went down by 121 and 151 respectively. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 39.2% year-on-year to MOP322 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Business Services and Financial Activities during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 171 in the second quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP27 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP251 million (78.0% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP154 million, of which Zhongshan accounted for 53.0%. Moreover, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP62 million and MOP6 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 646 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 96 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 642 new companies (69.6% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP17 million) made up 5.2% of the total. Meanwhile, 22 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP257 million) constituted 79.8% of the total.

You just read:

Company statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.