2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition postponed to 9-11 December

MACAU, August 12 - The 2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2022MIECF), which is organised by the Macao SAR Government and originally scheduled for 18-20 August, is postponed to 9-11 December due to the need for epidemic prevention and control as well as event preparation.

The organiser is closely monitoring the situation of the epidemic, actively complying with the relevant guidelines issued by the health authorities, so as to follow up on the event and notify the relevant entities, exhibitors and participants of the new arrangements through various media channels.

For the latest information, please visit MIECF’s official website: www.macaomiecf.com or follow “MIECF” on WeChat. For any enquiries, please contact the 2022MIECF Project Manager on (853) 8798 9675/ 6389 5979 or via email info@macaomiecf.com.

