Vtops Machinery Introduces Turnkey Coffee Bagging System
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd Introduces Turnkey Coffee Bagging SystemZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd has announced the launch of its new coffee bagging system for premade bags, with a product rejection system that prevents the accumulation of bags that are outside the desired weight tolerance.
Designed specifically to fit the existing bag sizes of its client that packages ground coffee, Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd says that the automated system conveys ground coffee from a hopper conveyor to an auger dosing system via a screw conveyor.
Once filled, the ground coffee passes into the Pick Fill Seal bagging machine, dispensing it into premade bags before the sides are tucked and the top is sealed. According to Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd, the bags are then conveyed to the check weigher machine to ensure each bag meets the present weight tolerance before accumulating it onto a rotary table.
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd adds that the unique features of the new system include an integrated bag shaker to settle the product in the bag before sealing fully and a product rejection system to prevent the accumulation of bags that are outside the desired weight tolerance. The system was reportedly designed to easily allow future integration of case erecting, packaging, and palletizing solutions.
The integrated coffee packaging system to weigh and fill speeds up to 4000 bags per hour to meet the needs of the most progressive coffee retailers. By combining the new box gusset bagger with auger coffee filler and downstream check weigher machine, the clients get a turnkey system that’s easy to integrate so they can ramp up production immediately.
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd also designed it to work with the other vibratory weigh fillers or multi-head weigher fillers for packaging whole bean coffee.
Last year, Vtops Machinery also unveiled the rotary style automatic pick fill seal bagging machine. Its ability to handle large format Pouches and rapid changeover in a matter of minutes makes it unique in the Industry. The system delivers un-rivaled flexibility with the ultra-versatile pouch transport system. It’s a suitable machine to convert your Semi-automatic / manual operation to highly efficient Packaging Operation and reduce per pack cost on filling. It is also ideal for companies requiring multiple changeovers and packaging a wide variety of Products.
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd, founded in 2001, is located in China. They have a self-build 40,000 square meter modern production factory. The company design and manufactures various packaging machines, such as auger filling machines, vertical form fill seal packing machines, pick fill seal packing machines, and other packaging machines.
