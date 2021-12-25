VTOPS Obtaining TÜV Rheinland Certification Became Gold Plus Supplier
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd Became The Gold Plus Supplier After Obtaining TÜV Rheinland Group Authoritative CertificationZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd successfully passed TÜV Rheinland certification, therefore VTOPS became a member of Alibaba Gold Plus Supplier.
The experts participating in certification visited to the VTOPS offices and factories many times, as well as they carried out verification in detail according to the process. The TÜV Rheinland appreciated VTOPS for that provides comprehensive information, detailed contents, advanced product technology, reliable quality. The VTOPS Company set a model for all applications to participate in the certification of enterprises. The final certification result will be fully displayed on the VTOPS Company’s Alibaba store.
1. What Is The Gold Plus Supplier Certification?
Enterprises of Verified Supplier are high-quality suppliers verified by the authoritative institution of Alibaba platform. The certification is entrusted by Alibaba to TÜV Rheinland Group which is one of the three authoritative certification institutions worldwide. In order to verify the authenticity, there is a very strict verification process that needs to be conducted. Actually, more than 100 information in 12 sectors had been verified, such as enterprise qualification, commodity qualification and after-sales service.
That is to say, it is not only can help enterprises fully display their real capabilities in multiple dimensions, but also meet the different purchasing needs of overseas buyers. Furthermore it improves the efficiency of matching transactions. At the same time, this certification will help the Verified Supplier create an exclusive global enterprise website. As a consequence, more buyers will pay attention to these enterprises and win more foreign trade opportunities. In accordance with various operations on Alibaba platform, it is obvious effect on overseas brand promotion. That is proof of strength VTOPS became Gold Plus Supplier.
2. Why Does VTOPS Apply For Gold Plus Supplier Certification?
Zhengzhou VTOPS Machinery Co., Ltd. factory was established in 2001, its major business including intelligent packaging machinery and installation services. The company has 40,000 square meters of modern industrial factory, about dozens of technical patents and many invention patents. At the same time, it is the official certification of the national high-tech enterprises. In addition, VTOPS have an excellent foreign trade salesman team and a professional after-sales service team.
VTOPS made up the minds to apply for Verified Supplier on Alibaba International website for demonstrating the qualification better. Only in this way, the VTOPS Company can meet customers’ different packaging needs and improve communication efficiency. "Although this requirement is very strict in this certification process, we are still confident and willing to be tested." It displays the full range of the factory production capacity, product details, after-sales service and other real information. As a result, VTOPS became a member of Alibaba Gold Plus Supplier.
3. Verified Products
It is understood that Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd has provided 5 main products for verified. They are following:
3.1. Powder Filling Machine
Powder Filling Machine is the machine to filling or packing powdered products. The powder filling machine usually dosing and filling by auger, so it is also called auger filler machine. The biggest advantage of auger filling machine is that the filling systems are relatively closed. It makes the auger filler machine the ideal choice for filling very fine powders, such as talcs, flour, spice, chemical powder, and baking soda.
3.2. Granular Packing Machine
The granule packing machine is a dosing machine to better suited for weighing and packing the non-dust granular materials. In practice the accuracy of the vibratory weighing granule packaging machine is better than that of the measuring cup. The packaging accuracy is greater than 99.7%.
3.3. VFFS Packing Machine
A VFFS vertical form fill seal packing machine is a type of automated assembly-line product packaging system, commonly used in the packaging industry for food, and a wide variety of other products.
3.4. PFS Packing Machine
Premade bag rotary packing machine is an automatic pick fill seal machine for pre-made bags and pouches. Rotary premade bag pick fill seal packing machine with different dosing (such as multihead weigher, auger filler, liquid filler etc.) can be suitable for the automatic packing for granular, powder, liquid, paste etc.
The machine can realize automatic pouch feeding, date printing, bag opening, and material weighing filling, bag heat sealing and finished bag take-off. Vtops Machinery has different models for your reference depending on the packing material and bag size.
3.5. Liquid Filling Machine
Servo pump liquid filling machine uses a special three-way filling valve. It is the ideal chooce for filling liquid and cream products. Especially for high-viscosity materials have obvious effects and high accuracy. Such as laundry detergent, hand soap, lubricants, fruit juices, thick sauces, hot pepper sauce, tomato sauce, seed coatings, microemulsions, suspensions, etc.
4. About VTOPS
An Intelligent Packaging Machinery leader – Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co., Ltd.
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd always carries out the business philosophy both honesty and regards customer experience. As well as consider meeting customer needs as the core values of the company. They always insist that all the pictures, videos are real, so that customers can buy assured products.
The company has a number of product trademarks, proprietary technology patents, CE certification. Besides, they are making great efforts to develop new products to meet different requirements. And have excellent teams who focus on product development & design, quality control & inspection and company running. Dedicated to strict quality control and thoughtful customer service, it experienced staff members are always available to discuss your requirements and ensure full customer satisfaction.
VTOPS encourage you to bring your filling or packing needs to they, it means giving the opportunity to provide you with exactly what you need. They know that your products and business are valuable; when you choose one of VTOPS systems you are making a choice of guaranteed excellence. Warmly welcome customers from all over the world to cooperate with VTOPS for common success.
