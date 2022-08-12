Advanced Ceramics Market is Valued at USD 15.8 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

Advanced Ceramics Market

advanced ceramics market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Alumina ceramics” is expected to hold the largest share of material segment in the advanced ceramics market as alumina ceramics have a wide range of qualities, including extreme hardness, high density, wear resistance, thermal conductivity, high stiffness, chemical resistance, and compressive strength, making them ideal for nozzles, circuits, piston engines, and other applications. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the advanced ceramics market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2029, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Advanced ceramics are the inorganic and non-metallic solids which have many different characteristics. They have a number of factors such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, strength and corrosion resistance, high heat stability and are lightweight when compared to their traditional counterparts and are also highly versatile characteristics make the ceramics a preferred choice in different industries.

This report on Advanced Ceramics Market provides details on recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of national and localized market players, analysis of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic analysis of market growth, market size, market growth by categories, Application niches and domination, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To get more information about Data Bridge Market Research Advanced Ceramics market, contact us to get analyst brief, our team will help you to make informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the Major Players operating in the advanced ceramics market are:

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

Coors Tek Inc. (US)

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK)

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (US)

Ceradyne, Inc. (US)

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (UK)

ENrG Inc. (US)

Maruwa Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Central Electronics Limited (India)

PI Ceramics (Germany)

Sensor Technology Ltd (UK)

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

APC International Ltd. (US)

Advanced Ceramics Market Segmentation:-

The advanced ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material, class and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Material

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia ceramics

Silicon Carbide Ceramics

Others

On the basis of material, the advanced ceramics market is segmented into alumina ceramics, titanate ceramics, zirconia ceramics, silicon carbide ceramics and others.

Class

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others

On the basis of class, the advanced ceramics market is segmented into monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, ceramic coatings, others.

End User

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Defence and Security

Environmental

Chemical

Others

On the basis of end-user, the advanced ceramics market is segmented into electrical and electronics, transportation, medical, defence and security, environmental, chemical and others.

COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Ceramics Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the advanced ceramics market. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major influence on most manufacturing industries, and advanced ceramics is no exception. Even after the shutdowns, all supply chain enterprises were regarded as necessary and operational. During the shutdowns, the majority of market participants were forced to keep their production facilities closed, producing substantial supply chain disruptions. However, in the post-COVID scenario, advanced ceramics market is projected to be significantly impacted due to the advanced ceramics have emerged as a promising material for carriers that contain and transmit blood probes in diagnostic equipment due to their biocompatibility.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Ceramtec has vertically integrated its sophisticated piezoceramics manufacturing with ultrasonic sensor and transducer assembly. With this combination, the company is now able to provide end-to-end service for specific high-power langevin transducers, as well as a full-service solution that includes transducer design, development, and manufacturing for a variety of medical applications.

Advanced Ceramics Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The advanced ceramics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material, class and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the advanced ceramics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the advanced ceramics market due to the rise in the demand of advanced ceramics. Furthermore, the growing adoption of advanced ceramics will further boost the growth of the advanced ceramics market in the region during the forecast period.

Advanced Ceramics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Development of End Use Industries

In comparison to other materials, advanced ceramics offer a higher corrosion resistance. As a result, these ceramics are suitable for a wide range of applications, including aerospace, energy and power, automotive, electronics, and military and defense which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Growing Performance Properties of Advanced Ceramics

Advanced ceramics outperform traditional materials such as aluminum and steel in terms of corrosion resistance, resulting in lower maintenance and other costs for aircraft, vehicles, and armour will further accelerate the market growth.

Increase in the Demand from Medical and Electronics Sectors

Manufacturers in the advanced ceramics industry will be forced to add creative features to their offerings as demand for new consumer electronics gadgets grows which is further contributing the growth of the market.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in nanotechnology and its growing use in aerospace and defense industries is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the advanced ceramics market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges Global Advanced Ceramics Market

On the other hand, the increased cost than their metal and alloy counterparts is further projected to impede the growth of the advanced ceramics market in the targeted period. However, the reduced acceptance in newer applications might further challenge the growth of the advanced ceramics market in the near future.

Global Advanced Ceramics Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Forecasts

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

Customization Available : Global Advanced Ceramics Market

