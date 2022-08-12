Veterinary Pain Management Market to Hit USD 5.13 Billion at a Growing CAGR of 14.05% with Forecast to 2029

Veterinary Pain Management Market Growth Revived with Innovation, Competitive Analysis and Precision Outlook by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the veterinary pain management market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1.79 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.13 billion by 2029.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the veterinary pain management market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1.79 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.13 billion by 2029. “Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics” dominates the distribution channel segment of the veterinary pain management market owing to the growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in the developing economies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Veterinary Pain Management Market Includes:

Zoetis (US)

Elanco (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Norbrook (UK)

Ceva (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Assisi Animal Health (US)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germnay)

Virbac (France)

IDEXX Laboratories (US)

Vetoquinol (France)

The veterinary pain management market report involves the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the numerous key players and brands.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Scope

The veterinary pain management market is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Drug type

Opioids

Morphine

Hydromorphone

Codeine

α2-adrenergic Agonists

Xylazine

Medetomidine

Local Anesthetics

Bupivacaine

Lidocaine

Chloroprocaine

End-user

Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Distribution channel

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Region:

The veterinary pain management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug type, route of administration, end-user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the veterinary pain management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the veterinary pain management market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rise in the demand for efficient animal care, steady rise in the number of pet owners in this region and rising number of research activities in this region.

What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overviews of the Veterinary Pain Management Market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and merchants in the Veterinary Pain Management Market?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices of the leading manufacturers in the Veterinary Pain Management Market?

What are the Veterinary Pain Management market opportunities and threats faced by the global Veterinary Pain Management Market vendors?

What are the main factors driving the worldwide Veterinary Pain Management Industry?

What are the Top Players in Veterinary Pain Management industry?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices by type, application of the Veterinary Pain Management market?

What is regional sales, income, and price analysis for Veterinary Pain Management Market?

Veterinary Pain Management Market Dynamics:-

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of diseases

Growing rate of acute and chronic diseases in animals all around the globe owing to various factors is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. For example- growing incidence rate of infectious diseases, deficiency diseases, hereditary diseases (including both genetic diseases and non-genetic hereditary diseases), and physiological diseases in animals is directly and positively influencing the growth of the market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted pertaining to the advancements in medical devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities. Also, rising government initiatives to increase awareness about importance of early diagnosis is yet again bolstering the market growth rate.

Table of Contents –

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size, status and Forecast

1 Market summary

2 Manufacturers Profile

3 Global Veterinary Pain Management Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Veterinary Pain Management market analysis by numerous Regions

5 North America Veterinary Pain Management by Countries

6 Europe Veterinary Pain Management by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Pain Management by Countries

8 South America Veterinary Pain Management by Countries

9 Middle east and Africa’s Veterinary Pain Management by Countries

10 Global Veterinary Pain Management Market phase by varieties

11 Global Veterinary Pain Management Market phase by Applications

12 Veterinary Pain Management Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Analysis Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

