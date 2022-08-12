The Hempolics meets Macka B - One Law Fi Dem

The New Single from The Hempolics and Macka B The Hempolics The Hempolics Macka B, social media phenomenon - checkout his his popular Medical Monday & Wha Me Eat Wednesday Posts across social media Soundsystem veteran, Macka B

Like Funkadelic playing reggae in a Brixton basement” — Clash Magazine

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hempolics gear up for their forthcoming album with the release of single ‘One Law Fi Dem’, a team-up with soundsystem veteran Macka B. The collaboration captures a tale of the time, indeed a tale of the ages, as Macka B spits “One law fi dem, One law fi you, Do as I say but no do as I do”.

The Hempolics have reworked and updated the riddim of their debut release ‘Serious’, much loved by Massive Attack, and combined it with Macka B’s lyrical greatness to create a monster for the masses. It’s not just the story of the UK right now - but the world over.

The Hempolics have previously had 3 singles playlisted on BBC6, featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist and Me Love To Sing sat on the curated Chilled Reggae Spotify playlist for 2 years. Besides being a renowned UK soundsystem veteran, Macka B has reached new audiences through his healthy eating acapella videos with ‘Cucumba’ hitting over 100M plays and receiving widespread mainstream media attention.

The track is available on 7” vinyl & all digital platforms



MORE PRESS QUOTES

“Best new reggae band on the planet”

- Chris Hawkins, BBC6 Music

“Real vintage lo fi reggae inspired soul music for the 21st century city scape people”

- DJ Vadim



MORE ABOUT THE HEMPOLICS

The Hempolics are out to put those organic rootsy vibes back into music; with their fat radio-friendly hooks, bumping soundsystem bass and a wanderlusty, ineffably real sound all of their own...

Over years of recording top international talent The Hempolics enigmatic leader, Grippa Laybourne, has been carefully honing his own masterpiece and selecting a gang armed and dangerous enough to execute it. The Hempolics caused an instant stir with their single Serious which hit number one in the UK reggae charts and was playlisted on Massive Attack’s BBC takeover.

Debut album ‘Kiss, Cuddle & Torture Vol. 1’ erupted on radio with three singles playlisted by BBC6 Music and support from Steve Lamacq, Toddla T, Rodigan & Don Letts to name a few. Liz Kershaw selected the album on her ‘all killer, no filler’ best albums of the past 30 years and invited the band to play her BBC anniversary show after hearing them smash a live session for Lauren Laverne on BBC6. It’s not just on radio that the band have been breaking with album track ‘Samurai’ synced to the worldwide trailer for Coen Brothers and George Clooney film ‘Hail, Caesar!’

2020 saw The Hempolics release ‘Kiss, Cuddle & Torture Vol. 2’ which continues their trademark of sounding like the playlist of the attention-deficit generation. Recording underground style throughout the bedrooms and home studios of the band The Hempolics have created an infectious mash-up of Reggae, Electro, Hip-Hop, Soul, Rock and Pop. Although the weather out might be dull London-side it’s strictly sunshine vibes, resplendent with huge hooks and festival friendly choruses. These are tunes that people will be bopping to across festivals, clubs and car journeys for years to come.

The Hempolics pedigree recordings are combined with tight as a tick live performances – honed at their own underground club night in London. They are the brainchild of veteran sound engineer and record producer Grippa Laybourne. Core vocalists, the empyreal Nubiya and devilishly dashing Dandelion, combine together impeccably, with Dan’s brother Harry sometimes stepping in with his own smooth tones. The rest of the band comprises of deft bassist Lorenzo, Leon King who ranks up there with the finest Reggae/Dub guitarists around and the exceptional Craig Boorman on drums.

Take your eye off The Hempolics at your peril. Ital business!



NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR

Single Title: One Law Fi Dem

Artist: The Hempolics meets Macka B

Producer: Grippa Laybourne

Label: Zee Zee Records

Composers: Hemsley Morris, Robin Laybourne & Christopher McFarlane

Instruments: Hemsley Morris & Robin Laybourne

ISRC Code: UKSZ92200001

Cat #: Catalogue number: ZZR003

Release Date: 12 August 2022

Format: 7” vinyl & digital single

Public Smartlink: https://ffm.to/onelaw

One Law Fi Dem