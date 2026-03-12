'Sixty 60 or Whatever' - How Māori Heritage and Global Identity Coexist in the Joyful Rise of SIX60
Whatever you call it, it sounds like home. SIX60 turns linguistic critique into a global celebration of Whānau and grassroots connection
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand’s cultural powerhouse SIX60 is back with a defiant, foot-tapping response to the global language debate. As discussions over "official" languages and cultural identity reach a boiling point from Wellington to Wales, the multi-platinum band is proving that while politics may struggle with definitions, their music continues to bring people of all cultures together proving indigenous Māori heritage and modern global identity can coexist seamlessly to reflect a universal sense of belonging.
The band’s fifth studio album, Right Here Right Now (released February 13, 2026), captures the raw, unfiltered energy of a group that has built its success on grassroots connection. Produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), recorded entirely live in single takes, the album offers a soul-infused blend of New Zealand Roots, Reggae and International Pop designed for spreading joy.
From "Sixty 60 or Whatever" to Global Icon
When the band found themselves at the centre of a bizarre linguistic storm after a news host criticised their use of Māori on concert posters, disparagingly calling them "Sixty 60 or whatever" in typical SIX60 fashion, the band didn't get angry, they got creative.
They invited the news anchor to the show, launched a limited-edition "SIXTY60 OR WHATEVER" merch line and turned the critique into a win.
See it here: https://youtu.be/bwr8HBwp46M?si=BxnBtRS1SxlAF64z
This light-hearted resilience comes at a time when language and identity is dominating headlines:
• In New Zealand: The English as an Official Language Bill (March 2026) has sparked national debate, with critics noting the irony of prioritising English in a land where Māori is the indigenous heart.
Source: The Guardian Newspaper: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/04/new-zealand-english-official-language-bill
• In Wales: The Reform Party recently faced ridicule for "Temu-style" translation errors in their Welsh-language manifestos, highlighting the hilarity that ensues when politics tries to navigate local culture.
Source: Nation Cymru News: https://nation.cymru/news/temu-translations-reforms-welsh-leader-poses-with-new-welsh-spelling-gaffe/
• Globally: A new 2026 UNESCO Report, (February 2026) underscores the Bilingual Advantage, that for the next generation; mother tongues are the heartbeat of identity, education and digital innovation.
Source: The Bilingual Advantage: A UNESCO Report on the Importance of Multilingual Education for Inclusion and Learning: https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/new-unesco-report-calls-multilingual-education-unlock-learning-and-inclusion
SIX60 has consistently been criticised by the gatekeepers to the mainstream media only to go on and break every record in the book. By staying true to their Māori roots and family-orientated values, they have moved beyond being a "great Kiwi band" to epitomising the philosophy of Whānau (family) and the power of authentic fan connection.
As Matiu Walters often emphasises regarding their approach to music and their heritage: "Our culture is our strength. It’s about knowing who you are and where you come from; and using that to bring people together, rather than push them apart."
Right Here Right Now is available on all platforms now.
Track List
1. We Made It
2. Knocking At Your Door
3. Enjoy The View
4. We Are All Kings
5. Hurricane
6. Father’s Eyes
7. Endlessly
8. Red Mist
9. Be Gentle, Please
10. The Alchemist
11. Same Dirt
12. Right Here Right Now
Link with SIX60
https://six60.co.nz/
https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsix60
https://www.instagram.com/six60/
https://www.facebook.com/Six60/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yoFGoq2K9B_0MEbGM4JoQ
More About SIX60
SIX60 are the highest-selling live band in New Zealand history, in 2025, they were named Aotearoa Music Awards Chart Icon, recognising over 1,200 weeks on the national charts, four #1 albums, and 48 platinum-certified singles.
DOWNLOAD for DJs & Press
To download press kit including WAV, MP3, press photos & release info please click here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NJ3vD0uitmroWur0vjvNZbNUNx5n3q55?usp=sharing
Notes to Producer/Editor
News Feature Video: https://youtu.be/bwr8HBwp46M?si=mboi_JfxXxUepBOM
Album Title: Right Here Right Now
Artist: SIX60
Producer: Malay
Label: Massive Entertainment Limited
Composers: Matiu Walters, James ‘Malay’ Ho, David Hodges
Musicians: Matiu Walters, Ji Fraser, Chris Mac, Marlon Gerbes, Damian Graham
Studios: Graywood Studios (Nashville, Tennessee, US); Stebbing Studio (Auckland, New Zealand)
Engineer: Malay
Release Date: 13 February 2026
Rough Trade Exclusive Crystal Rose Limited Edition Vinyl: https://www.roughtrade.com/product/six60/right-here-right-now-2
Digital Album Streaming: https://umc.lnk.to/RHRN660
We Made It - Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/70NoK22ItUg?si=o1HYpAJRuzYUYeJK
Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
info@dvibes.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
X
Other
Six60 respond after an Australian news presenter hit out at the band's use of Te Reo Māori in a poster - by inviting him to one of their shows.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.