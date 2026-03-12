'Sixty 60 or Whatever' - How Māori Heritage and Global Identity Coexist in the Joyful Rise of SIX60

Whatever you call it, it sounds like home. SIX60 turns linguistic critique into a global celebration of Whānau and grassroots connection SIX60's music proves indigenous Māori heritage and modern global identity can coexist seamlessly to reflect a universal sense of belonging

Our culture is our strength. It’s about knowing who you are and where you come from; and using that to bring people together, rather than push them apart.” — Matiu Walters, SIX60

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand’s cultural powerhouse SIX60 is back with a defiant, foot-tapping response to the global language debate. As discussions over "official" languages and cultural identity reach a boiling point from Wellington to Wales, the multi-platinum band is proving that while politics may struggle with definitions, their music continues to bring people of all cultures together proving indigenous Māori heritage and modern global identity can coexist seamlessly to reflect a universal sense of belonging.

The band’s fifth studio album, Right Here Right Now (released February 13, 2026), captures the raw, unfiltered energy of a group that has built its success on grassroots connection. Produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), recorded entirely live in single takes, the album offers a soul-infused blend of New Zealand Roots, Reggae and International Pop designed for spreading joy.

From "Sixty 60 or Whatever" to Global Icon

When the band found themselves at the centre of a bizarre linguistic storm after a news host criticised their use of Māori on concert posters, disparagingly calling them "Sixty 60 or whatever" in typical SIX60 fashion, the band didn't get angry, they got creative.

They invited the news anchor to the show, launched a limited-edition "SIXTY60 OR WHATEVER" merch line and turned the critique into a win.

This light-hearted resilience comes at a time when language and identity is dominating headlines:

• In New Zealand: The English as an Official Language Bill (March 2026) has sparked national debate, with critics noting the irony of prioritising English in a land where Māori is the indigenous heart.

• In Wales: The Reform Party recently faced ridicule for "Temu-style" translation errors in their Welsh-language manifestos, highlighting the hilarity that ensues when politics tries to navigate local culture.

• Globally: A new 2026 UNESCO Report, (February 2026) underscores the Bilingual Advantage, that for the next generation; mother tongues are the heartbeat of identity, education and digital innovation.

SIX60 has consistently been criticised by the gatekeepers to the mainstream media only to go on and break every record in the book. By staying true to their Māori roots and family-orientated values, they have moved beyond being a "great Kiwi band" to epitomising the philosophy of Whānau (family) and the power of authentic fan connection.

As Matiu Walters often emphasises regarding their approach to music and their heritage: "Our culture is our strength. It’s about knowing who you are and where you come from; and using that to bring people together, rather than push them apart."

Right Here Right Now is available on all platforms now.

Track List

1. We Made It

2. Knocking At Your Door

3. Enjoy The View

4. We Are All Kings

5. Hurricane

6. Father’s Eyes

7. Endlessly

8. Red Mist

9. Be Gentle, Please

10. The Alchemist

11. Same Dirt

12. Right Here Right Now

Link with SIX60

More About SIX60

SIX60 are the highest-selling live band in New Zealand history, in 2025, they were named Aotearoa Music Awards Chart Icon, recognising over 1,200 weeks on the national charts, four #1 albums, and 48 platinum-certified singles.

