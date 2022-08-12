Genetic Testing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research

Genetic Testing Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Genetic Testing market is expected to reach USD 44,892.91 million by 2029 from USD 14,587.03 million in 2021.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview of Global Genetic Testing Market:

The Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2022 comes with a broad industry overview of components, development patterns, flows and sizes. This report also calculates the present and past market values ​​to forecast the potential management of the market during the forecast period between 2022-2030. This research study of Construction and maintenance of buildings involved extensive use of primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters that affect the industry, including government policy, industry environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry.

The main objective of this Genetic Testing report is to help the user to understand the business in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influencing trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with Top 10 Regions and Top 50 Countries. In-depth research and analysis was carried out during the preparation of the report.

Global genetic testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 44,892.91 million by 2029 from USD 14,587.03 million in 2021.

Which Companies Lead the Genetic Testing Market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Invitae CorporationBio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer Inc.IlluminaInc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fulgent GeneticsMyriad Genetics

AbbottEurofins Scientific

Sorenson GenomicsBIO-HELIXBiocartis

Cepheid (A subsidiary of Danaher)

Genetic Testing Segmentation by type

Diagnostic Testing

Prenatal Testing

New Born Screening

Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

Carrier Testing

Other Types

Diseases

Cancer

Sickle Cell Anemia

Thalassemia

Rare Genetic Disorder

Fragile X Syndrome

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Huntington's Disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Global Genetic Testing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The growing container monitoring software industry is another driver of the market.

Global Genetic Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of genetic diseases

Genetic disorders may cause such severe health problems that they are incompatible with life. In the most severe cases, these conditions may cause a miscarriage of an affected embryo or fetus. The rising prevalence of genetic diseases and birth defects boosts the demand for genetic testing

As per the article, genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities: strategies for reducing the burden in the region, 2022,

Genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities occur in about 2%-5% of all live births, which accounts for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries

Therefore, this is raising the demand for genetic testing market.

Increase In The Adoption Of Next Generation Sequencing

As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases, especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight into the molecular underpinnings of individual tumors and specific receptors.

What are the Benefits of the Container Monitoring Software Market Study?

– Recent trends and development scenarios are influencing the industry.

– Open up new markets

– Take advantage of strong market opportunities.

– Key decision in planning and further expanding market share.

– Identify key business segments, market proposition and gap analysis.

– Assistance in the allocation of marketing investments.

The increasing utilization of products in the Container Monitoring Software market is fueling the growth of Container Monitoring Software market across the globe. The growing global industry is driving the growth of this market.

What will you discover from the global Genetic Testing market report?

The report provides extensive information about manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers with their business prospects by 2022-2029

The report uncovers the key drivers, technologies, and trends shaping the global Genetic Testing market in the near future.

The report added exclusive market segmentation broken down by product type, Genetic Testing end-user and region.

The strategic perspectives on the Genetic Testing market dynamics, current production process and applications.

The report provides statistical analysis on the current and future status of the global Genetic Testing market with a forecast to 2029

