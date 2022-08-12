Anime Park Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island Starts Summer Splash Event for Three Attractions

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will hold summer events for three of its attractions including Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato and Crayon Shin-Chan Adventure Park, July 2022 – September 2022.

■Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji

Splash Godzilla: Soaking Wet Zipline

Nijigen no Mori is holding an emergency special mission "Splash Godzilla" Saturday, July 16 - Sunday, Sept. 11 at its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji”.

It has been confirmed that the body temperature of Godzilla, which remains dormant on Awaji Island, is rising rapidly, and the National Institute of the Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) has decided to conduct operation "Splash Godzilla," in which large amounts of water will be sprayed to cool Godzilla.

Participants will zip line as members of the team to inspect Godzilla, while themselves being sprayed with a large amount of water in the moments before entering Godzilla's body.

Visitors can stay cool while enjoying this first-ever "Splash Godzilla" zipline summer event.

Dates: Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Pricing: Full-access ticket

Adults 3,800 yen

Children 2,200 yen

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/godzilla_awajishima/

■NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO

The Shinobi-Zato Midsummer Grand Water Festival

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is holding a summer-only event "Shinobi-Zato Midsummer Grand Water Festival" Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, Sept. 11, where the whole family can enjoy getting soaked.

Characters from "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will gather in front of the “Ten no Maki” through Sasuke's space-time ninjutsu. Enjoy the summer with all 10 characters in front of the Hokage Rock, along with the splashes of water released in a water style ninjutsu.

During the event period, a character panel designed exclusively for the event will be set up in the area, and visitors will receive an original sticker as a present.

Dates: Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Pricing: Free

*A separate admission fee is required to join this event

Novelties: Visitors receive an anniversary sticker upon admission

*1 sticker is handed out per person

*While stocks last

Remarks:

・Please note there are no changing rooms inside the attraction

・Splashing may occur beyond the event area

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

■Crayon Shin-Chan Adventure Park

The Soaking Wet Athletics Course “Appare! Sengoku Daiboken! Summer Battle!”

The giant athletics course "Appare! Sengoku Daiboken!" in the Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park is running an upgraded version of the course, “Sengoku Great Adventure! Summer Battle!”, over the summer season.

The course has two cannons positioned at the start and end of the course, including a giant water cannon, which launches a massive 30 liters of water at a time, and mini cannon, which has a 99.9% hit rate. The course will give visitors the chance to get soaked in the summer heat, with plenty of tricks along the way to keep them exhilarated right up until the finish line.

Dates: Saturday, July 16 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Pricing: Full-access ticket

Adults （12 and above) 4,600 yen

Children（over 120㎝） 2,800 yen

（under 120cm） 2,500 yen *Accompanying adult 1,500 yen

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/attraction/crayonshinchan-1/

■Nijigen no Mori Outline

Hours of operation: 10:00-22:00 (Last admission 20:00)

*Hours of operation are subject to change without notice

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/

Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Office, Nijigennomori Inc.

TEL: +81-0799-64-7061 (Japanese Only)