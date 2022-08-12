Fuel Cell Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fuel cell market size is expected to grow from $3.00 billion in 2021 to $3.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. The global fuel cells market size is expected to grow to $10.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. An increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is expected to propel the growth of the fuel cell market going forward.

The fuel cell market consists of sales of fuel cell solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the chemical energy of hydrogen or any other fuel to produce electricity by electrochemical reactions. The reactants have been continuously supplied to the electrodes from the reservoir. Fuel cells are unique in terms of the variety of their potential applications. They will use a wide range of fuels and feedstocks and will provide power for systems as large as a utility power station and as small as a laptop computer.

Global Fuel Cell Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the fuel cell market. Major companies operating in the fuel cell industry are searching for strategic alliances to help them strengthen their position.

Global Fuel Cell Market Segments

The global fuel cell market is segmented:

By Type: Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEM), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Others

By Application: Portable, Stationary, Transport

By End-User: Commercial and Industrial, Data Centres, Transportation, Military and Defense, Utilities and Government, Others

By Geography: The global fuel cell market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fuel cell global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fuel cell market, fuel cell global market share, fuel cell market segmentation and geographies, fuel cell global market players, fuel cell market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fuel cell global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ballard Power Systems, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, AFC Energy Plc, Fuel Cell Energy, Inc, SFC Energy, Pragma Industries, Cummins, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Solidpower S.p.A, and Convion Oy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

