Strategies For Global Liquid Feed Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the liquid feed market size is expected to grow to $4.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The rise in the demand for meat and meat products is expected to propel the liquid feed industry growth going forward.

The liquid feed market consists of sales of liquid feed products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to condition rations, improve palatability, reduce dustiness, and provide nutrients to livestock. Liquid feeding refers to mixing and distributing livestock-friendly feed in liquid form. Liquid feeding will involve the use of a diet prepared either from a mixture of liquid food industry by-products and conventional dry materials or from dry raw materials mixed with water.

Global Liquid Feed Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as one of the key liquid feed market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the liquid feed sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company, launched Natupulse TS, an innovative feed enzyme for animal feed that is available in powder and liquid form. This product includes ß-mannanase, which ensures sustainable production by increasing the digestibility of the feed and is cost-effective. This product has shown a positive effect in feed trials, ensuring nutrient digestibility.

Global Liquid Feed Market Segments

By Product: Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Others

By Source: Prills, Granules, Corn, Urea, Wheat Barn, Others

By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others

By Geography: The global liquid feed market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global liquid feed market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-feed-global-market-report

Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid feed market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the liquid feed global market, liquid feed global market share, liquid feed market segments and geographies, liquid feed global market players, liquid feed market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid feed market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agridyne LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bundaberg Molasses, Cargill Inc, Cattle-Lac Liquids Inc, Dallas Keith Ltd., Graincorp Limited, Liquid Feeds International, Performance Feeds, Quality Liquid Feeds (QLF), Westway Feed Products LLC, BASF SE, Alliance Liquid Feeds Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

