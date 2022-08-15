Insights Into The Global Siding Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Siding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Siding Market Report by The Business Research Company covers siding market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Siding Global Market Report 2022”, the siding market size is expected to grow from $87.79 billion in 2021 to $92.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The global siding market share is expected to grow to $121.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The high durability and ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of buildings are driving the siding industry growth.

Key Trends In The Siding Market

The increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters is shaping the siding market outlook. Sidings with good insulation are commonly vinyl sidings. These sidings, unlike standard sidings, come with a preinstalled layer of insulating foam, which eliminates hollow spaces under the vinyl layer and helps increase the stiffness of the installation, ultimately improving the impact resistance, which is one of the key siding market trends. Furthermore, well-insulated sidings help maintain even temperatures throughout the house. Moreover, a well-insulated exterior helps reduce indoor heating requirements during winter, leading to substantial energy savings. This includes the roof and fenestrations (windows, entry doors, and skylights) in preventing heat leaks, ultimately saving on indoor cooling costs. In addition, insulated walls also provide a noise reduction, perfect for residential buildings on a busy street.

Overview Of The Siding Market

The siding market consists of sales of siding materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to protective materials attached to the exterior of a wall. Siding helps protect against exposure to the elements, prevents heat loss, and helps improve the aesthetics of a building. Siding improves the aesthetic appeal of a building, which, along with properties such as durability and safety from extreme weathering, has also driven the residential sector. Also, other benefits such as fire protection and high thermal efficiency will further boost the demand for siding.

Siding Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete and Stone, Brick, Wood, Others

• By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Others

• By Application: New Construction, Repair and Maintenance

• By Geography: The global siding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Etex Group, Boral Limited, James Hardie Industries PLC, Nichiha Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, SHERA, Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Kingspan, Ply Gem, Lixil Group Corporation, Saint-Gobain, DuPont, Tata Steel, Arconic, Alumasc, Rockwool, National Cladding, Revelstone, Wienerberger, Knauf, Carea Community Health Centre, and Al Ghurair Group.

Siding Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of siding market.

