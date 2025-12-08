Plant-Based Vaccines Market to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2029 with 10.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Plant-Based Vaccines Market Size And Growth?

The size of the plant-based vaccines market has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The considerable growth observed in the historic period can be credited to issues faced in traditional vaccine production, the demand for more cost-efficient vaccine manufacturing, the rise of plant molecular farming techniques, reduced risk of allergenic reactions, and applications of synthetic biology.

The market for plant-based vaccines is anticipated to witness accelerated growth in the upcoming years. The market valuation is set to reach ""$2.72 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to readiness for pandemics, worldwide health safety measures, broadening of vaccine use cases, and acceptance within the pharmaceutical industry. Key trends during the estimation period encompass advancements in plant biotechnology, ecological sustainability, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, and inclusion of Machine Learning.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Plant-Based Vaccines Market?

The plant-based vaccine market is predicted to expand due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. These diseases, which include ailments caused by germs such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, use plant-based vaccines in both modern and traditional medicine to treat a variety of conditions. These vaccines offer safe, effective, stable, and cost-effective preventative measures, immunizations, and treatments. For instance, the World Health Organization, a global health agency based in Switzerland, reported in its Global Tuberculosis Report in October 2022 that the worldwide incidence of tuberculosis (TB) was estimated to be 10.6 million cases, at a rate of 134 cases per 100,000 population. Around 45% of these TB cases were noted in the Southeast Asia region, followed by Africa which reported 23% of the cases. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases remains a key factor propelling the growth of the plant-based vaccine market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Plant-Based Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Plant-Based Vaccines include:

• Sanofi Pasteur SA

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• British American Tobacco PLC

• ICON Plc.

• Agenus Inc.

• Medicago Inc.

• Panacea Biotec Limited

• Creative Biolabs Inc.

• InVitria

• Fraunhofer USA Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Plant-Based Vaccines Sector?

In the plant-based vaccine market, a key trend that is gaining traction is product innovation. Big players in this market are concentrating on creating innovative products to maintain their market position. For instance, in February 2022, Canadian biopharmaceutical company, Medicago Inc., and UK-based pharmaceutical and biotech company, GSK PLC, announced the approval of COVIFENZ, the COVID-19 vaccine, by Health Canada. This vaccine is the first of its kind, being a plant-based, recombinant, adjuvanted virus-like particles [VLP] vaccine for COVID-19. COVIFENZ utilizes CoVLP technology, matching the COVID-19 virus, and consists of recombinant spike (S) glycoproteins expressed as virus-like particles (VLPs).

How Is The Plant-Based Vaccines Market Segmented?

The plant-based vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vaccine Type: Bacterial Vaccines, Viral Vaccines, Parasite Vaccines, Other Vaccine Types

2) By Source: Tobacco Plant, Maize, Potato, Other Sources

3) By Application: Influenza, Zika Virus, Ebola Virus, Poultry Disease, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Bacterial Vaccines: Recombinant Bacterial Vaccines, Conjugate Bacterial Vaccines, DNA-Based Bacterial Vaccines

2) By Viral Vaccines: Inactivated Viral Vaccines, Live Attenuated Viral Vaccines, Subunit Viral Vaccines

3) By Parasite Vaccines: Recombinant Parasite Vaccines, DNA-Based Parasite Vaccines

4) By Other Vaccine Types: Fungal Vaccines, Multivalent Vaccines, Toxin-Based Vaccines

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Plant-Based Vaccines Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for plant-based vaccines. The anticipated growth status of this region is featured in the report. Specific regions examined in the plant-based vaccines market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

