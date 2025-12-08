Demand for Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.08 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Large Will The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Be By 2025?

The size of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market has been witnessing accelerated growth lately. The market size, valued at $2.47 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.69 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This significant growth during the historical period has been driven by enhancements in quality and efficiency, decreased time-to-market, cost-cutting and overall operational efficiency, as well as regulatory backing and guidelines, and the adaptability and scalability of the sector.

The market for continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is predicted to experience impressive expansion in the coming years. The market value is forecasted to reach ""$4.08 billion by 2029, growing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the prediction period can be associated with a rise in the production of generic drugs, the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, the creation of personalized medicines, and a shift towards patient-first strategies. Key trends during this timeframe include the adoption of ongoing manufacturing, the integration of process analytical technologies, the application of sophisticated automation and robotics, strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as an overall increase in digitalization and connectivity.

Download a free sample of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12123&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Landscape?

The surge in various chronic diseases is projected to fuel the expansion of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in the future. These ailments are broadly identified as issues that last over a year, demand persistent medical attention, and hinder daily tasks. Continuous manufacturing practices assist pharmaceutical firms in optimizing drug production, subsequently leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. It further facilitates wider availability of crucial medications, which is significantly vital for managing chronic disorders that necessitate extended medication. For example, in April 2022, it was reported by the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD), a non-profit Public Health organization in the US focused on chronic disease programs, nearly 60% of American adults suffer from at least one chronic disease. Nearly 40% of American adults have multiple chronic conditions (MCC), and this is predicted to impose a $2 trillion annual cost on the US economy, approximately $8,600 per individual by 2030. Consequently, the increasing occurrence of numerous chronic diseases will steer the growth of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Novartis AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Corning Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals

• Lonza Group Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market?

Cutting-edge technological advancements are becoming a significant trend in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing industry. Key players in the field are producing new offerings to maintain their market standing. In the context of this, in December 2022, The United States Pharmacopeia (USP), a nonprofit American organization possessing trademarks and copyright for the Pharmacopeia National Formulary (USP-NF), announced the establishment of the USP Advanced Manufacturing Technology Lab. This was accompanied by the launch of R&D analytical solutions. These innovative lab services will facilitate drug producers in employing progressive manufacturing technologies, such as pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing (PCM), to enhance regional diversity in pharmaceutical production and bolster the robustness of the medicine supply chain. This initiative will provide a comprehensive understanding of materials and develop and validate methods to support and guarantee the quality of PCM-oriented drugs.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Integrated Continuous System, Control And Software, Semi-Continuous System

2) By Therapeutics Type: Large Molecule, Small Molecule

3) By Formulation: Solid Formation, Liquid And Semi-Solid Formation

4) By Application: Final Drug Product Manufacturing, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Integrated Continuous System: Continuous Mixer Systems, Continuous Granulation Systems, Continuous Tablet Press Systems, Continuous Coating Systems

2) By Control and Software: Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Tools, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Control Software for Automation, Data Management and Visualization Software

3) By Semi-Continuous System: Batch-to-Continuous Transition Systems, Hybrid Systems, Semi-Continuous Granulation and Drying Systems

View the full pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Western Europe led in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market, with Asia-Pacific projected as the region with the fastest growth rate in the future. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-rubber-and-fibers-global-market-report

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Sbr Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-global-market-report

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.