Plasma Powder Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Much Is The Plasma Powder Market Worth?

In recent times, the plasma powder market has been witnessing consistent growth. The market will expand from a valuation of $3.04 billion in 2024 to $3.17 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The significant growth seen in past years can be traced back to developments in material science, an increase in surface modification methods, growing demand for high tech coatings, progress in the semiconductor and electronics sector, as well as advancements in the medical and biomedical fields.

The market size for plasma powder is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the coming years, potentially reaching ""$3.96 billion in 2029"", reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This projected expansion during the forecast duration is attributed to the rising incorporation of nanotechnology, advancements in catalytic application exploration, smart materials integration, its utilization in 3D printing, and the growing demand in the field of biomedical engineering. The forecast period will also see major trends such as the use of plasma-polymer composite materials, hybrid processes in additive manufacturing, customizable smart coatings, bioresorbable implants and coatings, and the application of plasma powder in 5G technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Plasma Powder Market?

The rising need for superior protein feeds is anticipated to boost the expansion of the plasma powder industry. This heightened demand is directly related to the elevated consumption of premium feeds by pets and domestic livestock. Plasma powder is a key component in making the feed beneficial and nutrient-rich for animals. For example, in January 2022, the American Feed Industry Association, a non-profit organization based in the U.S. that represents the animal feed industry, projected that the U.S. animal feed will grow by roughly 2.5% annually and is expected to reach about 254.6 million tons, valued approximately $48.8 billion by 2025. Therefore, this escalating demand for premium protein feeds is contributing to the boost in the plasma powder market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plasma Powder Market?

Major players in the Plasma Powder include:

• Takeda

• CSL Behring

• Darling Ingredients

• Grifols

• Octapharma

• Kedrion

• Valley Proteins Inc.

• Proliant Biologicals

• Veos Group

• Uruguayan Animal Proteins

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Plasma Powder Market In The Globe?

The plasma powder market is seeing a surge in product innovation, with businesses looking at releasing new product lines to cement their market standing. For example, pharmaceutical company Octapharma AG, based in Switzerland, received approval from the European Union in February 2023 for OctaplasLG powder, their new plasma powder offering, which is a lyophilized (freeze-dried) version of their renowned transfusion plasma. This new addition to their product range will be promoted in Europe as a powder and solvent solution for infusion. It's notable that OctaplasLG powder is a human plasma product of pharmaceutical-grade, boasting of standardised quality, extraordinary safety from pathogens, thanks to Octapharma's comprehensive pathogen elimination and inactivation process.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Plasma Powder Market Share?

The plasma powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, Other Sources

2) By Form: Dry, Wet

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Pet Food, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed, Ruminant Feed, Human Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Bovine: Bovine Serum Powder, Bovine Plasma Protein

2) By Porcine: Porcine Serum Powder, Porcine Plasma Protein

3) By Ovine: Ovine Serum Powder, Ovine Plasma Protein

4) By Other Sources: Equine (Horse), Avian (Chicken), Other Animal Sources

What Are The Regional Trends In The Plasma Powder Market?

In 2024, North America led the plasma powder market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming periods. The plasma powder market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

