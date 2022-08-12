Master Healer Adora Winquist’s Soul Institute: Learn How to Create a Life of Fulfillment, Harmony & Emotional Balance

Adora Winquist

Explore Crystal Alchemy, Meditation Alchemy, Physical Alchemy, and Essential Oil Alchemy to find mental clarity, physical vibrancy, and spiritual awakening

NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years in the making, Adora Winquist’s new platform, rebranded The Soul Institute for Quantum Living, is an educational resource for holistic living in these evolutionary times. This global platform is open to everyone at all levels of spiritual awakening and inclusive of all those committed to walking the path of self-mastery. Quantum Living is shifting from the perspective of surviving to a life of thriving, transforming limitations into freedom and the fulfillment of one’s greatest self-expression. Adora’s mission is to activate and elevate over 25 million individuals to embody their soul purpose and THRIVE. As an innovator in the field of aromatherapy and energy medicine, the first phase of Adora’s mission is the re-launch of the Alchemy Library - a comprehensive offering of her enlightening and inspiring practices, including the use of essential oils, crystals, and meditation to elicit calm, clarity, and strength. These practices tap into the power of the natural world to activate and elevate one’s soul purpose and create personal harmony using the Mind-Body-Soul connection.

“In our collective longing to evolve, we have the desire to open and access the ancient wisdom and Divine knowledge within ourselves in manners that are both practical, accessible, and yet profound,” says Adora. “We are called back into connection and harmony with the Earth, ourselves, and each other. There are alternative ways to source great balance, well-being, and vitality in our lives. “

Adora has over twenty-five years of experience in alternative medicine and personal growth. She has worked with thousands of individuals globally to shift and expand their mindsets to healing from core life trauma. Her experience includes a full range of clients, from seekers of holistic wellness, veterans, survivors of trauma, hospice, and HIV patients to women looking to empower their best lives. Now anyone can tap into her guidance and teachings with this comprehensive library.

The Soul Institute of Quantum Living offers complimentary and paid content through products and services to all seekers.

The Soul Institute of Quantum Living is aligned with the Adora lifestyle brand values, mission, and vision to offer complimentary and paid content through products and services to all seekers.



About Adora Winquist:

Since 1990, Adora Winquist has used her gifts to help awaken and evolve the consciousness of humanity. Serving a mission of activating and uniting all kingdoms of life on our planet, she is a visionary in the nascent field of Quantum Alchemy and a pioneer in the field of vibrational medicine and aromatherapeutic healing. She is known for establishing one of the first brands to combine aromatherapy and energy healing on a national scale, evolving it into a world-renowned, award-winning company. She is the co-author of “Detox, Nourish, Activate: Plant and Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love.” This revolutionary book guides readers along the path of self-mastery and the ultimate expression of their personal truth. Among a full collection of products and services, she offers facilitation, education, and guided ceremony/meditation, along with custom vibrational medicine/aromatherapy blends at the soul institute.co. When she isn’t supporting others on their healing journey, Adora can be found spending time with her beloved and two young daughters. Follow @AdoraWinquist on Instagram for healing guidance, upcoming events, and more. Adora Winquist: Awaken, Anchor, and Actualize the Spark of Your Divinity.