World-Renowned Alchemist Adora Winquist Celebrates the Second Anniversary of her Holistic Health Brand

Adora’s holistic products and services has seen an explosive growth, and along with a robust internship program, is fueled by diversity and a unified voice

Adora is driven to help all create personal harmony using the mind-heart-body-soul connection. It is imperative for humanity to unite in compassion and harmony, for each other, and the planet.” — Patsy Balacchi, Creative Director for Adora Winquist

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having begun her entrepreneurial journey more than 20 years ago, Adora Winquist is an innovative and experienced leader in vibrational medicine. Known for her extensive knowledge, Adora has become a sought speaker, facilitator, author, and nationally recognized essential oil formulator. However, despite her rise to fame, Adora has continued her most profound practice: Her healing work.

Her dedication and success in the healing arts was evinced most recently when ‘The Adora Winquist’ brand celebrated its two-year launch, highlighting the positive impact it has had on thousands of lives with the release of the book “Detox, Nourish, Activate: Plant and Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love,” and the Elixirs 4 Quantum Living.

In response to high demand, the brand’s Infinity Leadership Team has introduced and instituted a robust internship program that receives over twenty applicants per week. Sought after for its inclusive parameters, Adora’s internship program emphasizes and promotes the sharing of ideas from each and every team member, asking each to express their authentic voice and contribute in a way that’s received with respect and openness.

In just the last twelve months, the Infinity Team has grown from five team members to over twenty. Driven by the steadfast philosophy that everyone has the right to express their freedom and sovereignty regardless of belief system, ethnicity, creed, or economic standing, the Adora Quantum Community has established itself as a leader in both workplace culture and product efficacy.

The following holistic products and services have been introduced in the last two years:

“Detox, Nourish, Activate: Plant and Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love.” This revolutionary book guides readers along the path of self-mastery and the ultimate expression of their personal truth, including a three-part journey to access their best selves and live their most fulfilled life. Adora co-authored the book with Dr. Lulu Shimek, a Naturopathic Physician and an expert in genetic health.

The Elixirs 4 Quantum Living is the first collection on the market to feature a fast-absorbing, fully nano-emulsified blend of the highest grade essential oils, vibrational infusions, plus CBD. It is designed to elevate one's life in every way: emotional balance, mental clarity, physical vibrancy, and spiritual awakening.

The Meditation Program. Adora provides The Seeds of the Spirit, a free weekly meditation and healing circle via Zoom.

The Retreat Program includes The Mary Magdalene Retreat: The Quest for the Divine Feminine in September 2022 in the South of France and The Divine Feminine Immersion Retreat, October 20, 2022, in Boone, North Carolina.

The Adora Community Library provides free access and a free ebook that shares key tips and interventions to harness the power of Essential Oils, Crystals, Meditations, and Affirmations to transform and elevate one's daily life.

Adora Winquist is an Internationally recognized healer, facilitator, and aromatherapy pioneer. She specializes in creating masterful essential oil formulations that help others nurture and actualize the spark of divinity and sovereignty within themselves. Find more at adorawinquist.com.