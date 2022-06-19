Master Healer Adora Winquist’s Quantum Community: A Space to Create Personal Harmony With the Mind-Body-Soul Connection

Adora Winquist

Adora offers exclusive monthly content for a unique path of awakening, healing, and self-mastery with alchemy - modern interventions from the natural world

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adora Winquist is introducing an extraordinary opportunity to find and liberate oneself from the past and illuminate their highest life path with The Adora Quantum Community - providing all quantum alchemy in one place. Adora Winquist has been an innovator in aromatherapy and energy medicine for over 20 years- using an amalgamation of plant and vibrational modalities to find emotional balance, mental clarity, physical vibrancy, and spiritual awakening. The Adora Quantum Community subscribers will receive exclusive monthly content for their unique path. Adora intertwines the three pillars of her life’s work with Esoteric Philosophy, Psycho-Spiritual Dynamics, and Plant & Vibrational Medicine to curate each subscriber's most benevolent unfoldment of life. The monthly alchemies aim to release energetic configurations of trauma and create deeper connections to specific life lessons for soul growth.

“This Community is about using the power of alchemy to awaken to greater self-understanding. To transform your past, present, and future self, actualize your soul purpose and live your greatest joy,” says Adora.

Subscribers can access all alchemy in one place: The Quantum Community Library, which offers Divine knowledge and ancient wisdom in four parts.

Meditation Alchemy to stay centered, grounded, and aligned to your highest vibrational self.

Essential Oil Alchemy to garner greater emotional resilience and expand your knowledge and practical understanding of essential oils.

Crystal Alchemy to expand your conscious awareness and spiritual connection with vibrational frequencies.

Practical Alchemy for accessible interventions to transform and elevate your day-to-day life.

Sign Up to be a member. Membership includes monthly alchemical interventions that arrive at a gentle pace for the subscriber to dive deeper into your life journey.

The Adora Alchemy Membership options are:

Soul Alchemy Membership

$5 monthly investment

Over 50 exclusive alchemical interventions to launch your curated path of self-mastery

1 exclusive alchemical intervention from each category per month

DNA Alchemy Membership

$15 monthly investment

2 exclusive alchemical interventions from each category per month

Exclusive members-only offers for all of your alchemical allies: products and programs

Adora Alignment Community Meditations

Quantum Alchemy Membership

$25 monthly investment

3 exclusive alchemical interventions from each category per month

I AM Affirmations: 30 Days to Transform Your Life with Power of Positive Intention - complimentary ebook

Exclusive Artisanal Aromatherapy samples are added to each order of Adora Winquist essential oils and synergies!

The Adora Quantum Community is aligned with the Adora lifestyle brand values, mission, and vision to offer both complimentary as well as paid content through products and services to all seekers, with a goal to activate and elevate over 25 million individuals to embody their soul purpose and THRIVE. Adora offers free community library access as well as a free ebook that shares key tips and interventions to harness the power of Essential Oils, Crystals, Meditations, and Affirmations to transform and elevate one's daily life. Sign-up at: https://adoraquantumcommunity.com/free-ebook

Adora Winquist is an Internationally recognized healer, facilitator, and aromatherapy pioneer. She specializes in creating masterful essential oil formulations that help others nurture and actualize the spark of divinity and sovereignty within themselves. Her Elixirs 4 Quantum Living collection is the first to feature a fast-absorbing, fully nano-emulsified blend of the highest grade essential oils, vibrational infusions, and CBD. This new collection is designed to elevate your life in every way. Find more at adorawinquist.com.

About Adora Winquist:

Since 1990, Adora Winquist has used her gifts to help awaken and evolve the consciousness of humanity. Serving a mission of activating and uniting all kingdoms of life on our planet, she is a visionary in the nascent field of Quantum Alchemy and a pioneer in the field of vibrational medicine and aromatherapeutic healing. She is known for establishing one of the first brands to combine aromatherapy and energy healing on a national scale, evolving it into a world-renowned, award-winning company. She is the co-author of “Detox, Nourish, Activate: Plant and Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love.”