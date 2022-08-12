MC311’s Customer Service Center will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, November 8 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 11, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 11, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Julia Crespin-Bermudez, call center lead specialist at MC311; Rebeca Valdes and Sophia King, case managers at the Montgomery County Bar Foundation. The show will air on Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM), and originally aired on June 25, 2022.

In this edition, we will highlight the MC311 Customer Service Center, which is Montgomery County’s source for non-emergency government information and services which offers interpretation services in more than 150 languages. Julia Crespin-Bermudez, who is the call center lead specialist, will discuss their featured programs including rental relief, COVID-19 information, Ride On routes and schedules, bulk trash or scrap metal pick-up requests, landlord and tenant complaints and more.

The second part of the show will focus on the Bar Foundation of Montgomery County and its community resources. Rebeca Valdes and Sophia King will discuss the pro bono program which offers free legal assistance to low-income residents of Montgomery County. Legal guidance is available in areas such as divorce, custody, name changes, bankruptcy, powers of attorneys and more. Eligibility for the pro bono program and contact information will be provided during the interview.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

