Sales Transformation Group Presents Transform Conference
DALLAS, TX, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the premier Learn-Tech platform founded in 2018 for the building and construction market, proudly presents its first-ever Transform Conference in Dallas, TX, from October 5 - 8, 2022.
— Ryan Groth
Specifically created for growth-minded contractors, Transform 2022 brings together an inspiring lineup of thought leaders, pro athletes, and subject matter experts to provide owners, executives, sales leaders, and salespeople an edge in sales, executive leadership, recruiting, and more.
“Transform 2022 is about creating space for transformation to enhance your mindset and sales process,” said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. “The goal for these four days is to inspire personal and professional growth and ensure our attendees are armed with actionable skills to scale their business.”
Attendees will spend their time networking with and learning from high-profile contractors and professionals at the forefront of the building and construction industry. With a high-impact schedule, including breakout sessions, live competition, and a keynote from former NFL first-round prospect Inky Johnson, STG’s Transform Conference is jam-packed with the right people and methods to create the skills needed for a predictable, profitable sales process.
Early bird pricing is sold out. Visit https://www.thetransformconference.com/dallas-2022-a for ticket purchases and more information.
About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Learn-Tech platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.
