SALES TRANSFORMATION GROUP APPOINTS ADAM HOUSE SR. TO AN EXPANDED ROLE AS CRO TO DRIVE REVENUE GROWTH

Adam House Sr., President & CRO, Sales Transformation Group

KULA, HI, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the premier Learn-Tech platform for growth-minded contractors, announced that President, Adam House Sr., has been appointed to an expanded role as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Since joining STG last summer, House Sr. has operated in the capacity of President. In his expanded role, he will lead all aspects of STG’s business development, sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships.

“Adam’s laser-focused vision and leadership have already proven influential in accelerating our growth,” said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. “His ability to not only identify gaps between revenue potential and revenue performance but also to set the appropriate goals to help the company achieve sustainable revenue growth is why he was the obvious choice.”

House Sr.’s leadership prowess will drive high-impact growth to scale predictable and profitable processes for STG and its clients.

“Working with and building our dynamic team has enabled me better to understand STG’s core capabilities and strategic initiatives,” said Adam House Sr. “I’m looking forward to driving predictable revenue streams to accelerate consistent growth for STG and our clients.”

About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Learn-Tech platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.


