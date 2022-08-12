Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:25 am, the suspects approached two victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied. An additional victim was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4e2Jzira3GU

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.