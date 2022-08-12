SABESP ANNOUNCES 2Q22 RESULTS
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS)SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its 2Q22 results.
The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,265.4 million in 2Q22, up by 14.6% over 2Q21.
Costs, administrative and selling expenses totaled R$ 3,230.1 million, up by 19.6% over 2Q21.
Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 1,509.9 million, increased by 3.9% over the R$ 1,453.2 million recorded in 2Q21 (R$ 6,514.4 million in the last 12 months).
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.7% in 2Q22, compared to the 31.6% reported in 2Q21 (32.0% in the last 12 months).
The Company recorded a net income of R$ 422.4 million in 2Q22, compared to R$ 773.1 million in 2Q21.
The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br