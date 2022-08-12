ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 12-15) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures of a section of westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix as well as stretches of State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport at times this weekend (Aug. 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for new lane striping. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including westbound Thomas or McDowell roads as well as Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road.

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for work-zone setup and utility work as part of ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All on-ramps to southbound SR 143 closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport to bypass the southbound SR 143 closure. Airport traffic: Consider using 44th Street.

Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street also closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including traveling on westbound I-10 to reach eastbound Loop 202 (starting at the SR 51 interchange) to bypass the northbound SR 143 closure. Airport traffic: Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Buckeye Road.

Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project (traffic switch). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road and eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road closed. Detour: Plan on using other nearby ramps. Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baseline roads closed. Detour: Please use caution in all work zones and consider entering or exiting northbound Loop 101 at Ray Road or using alternate routes including northbound Price frontage road.

North- and southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for city of Phoenix pavement improvement project. Plan on lane restrictions along Glendale Avenue near SR 51. Detour: Consider using other SR 51 exits including off-ramps at Indian School Road, Highland Avenue, Colter Street, Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

