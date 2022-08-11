Beginning of a working trip to Konibodom and the commissioning of a new building of the "Zangula" kindergarten in the rural community named after Abulqosim Lohuti

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Konibodom in order to get familiar with the life of the population, the progress of work on creation and improvement, the commissioning of a number of facilities for various purposes, visiting dehkan farms, holding meetings and conversations with residents.

First, the President of the country in the rural community named after Abulqosim Lohuti of Konibodom put into operation a new building of the preschool education institution No. 10 "Zangula" ("Call").

The new building of the kindergarten "Zangula", built during the year by the Executive body of state power of the city and thanks to the contribution of local entrepreneurs at the cost of 3.5 million somoni, is intended for the upbringing and education of 150 children, the development of the education sector and the implementation of instructions of the Head of State.

The new facility consists of two floors, it has separate bedrooms and study rooms, a dining room and a medical center.

In the pre-school education institution "Zangula" there are favorable opportunities for the upbringing and education of children in four groups, and the necessary conditions for games and entertainment have also been created. So, the institution is equipped with modern equipment, the interior design of the rooms is also made taking into account the wishes of the children.