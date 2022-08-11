Commissioning of the poultry farm "Konibodom Paranda" in the city of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Konibodom launched the activities of the "Konibodom Paranda" LLC.

Limited Liability Company "Konibodom Paranda" in the rural community named after Abulqosim Lohuti of Konibodom was established as part of the implementation of the fourth national goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country with the investment of entrepreneurs from the Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Samarkand Province of the Republic of Uzbekistan; it is intended for the production of dietary chicken meat. The poultry farm is capable of producing 2 thousand tons of chicken meat per year.

The poultry farm has 4 buildings, it can grow 100,000 meat broiler chickens for 1 period and 500,000 broiler chickens for 5 periods within one year.

Currently, more than 20 local residents are provided with jobs and good wages at the poultry farm.

The main goal of the initiators of the factory is to provide the population of the republic with high-quality domestic chicken meat, export finished products abroad and create new jobs for residents.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon instructed entrepreneurs to effectively use the available opportunities to increase the number of chickens and the volume of dietary meat.