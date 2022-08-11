Commissioning of the secondary educational institution No. 15 in the Kuhandiyor rural community of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Madaniyat village of Kuhandiyor rural community of Konibodom commissioned a new building of the secondary educational institution No. 15.

The facility was built in the light of the educational policy of the Government of the country in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and covers an area of more than 2 hectares. The main building of the institution consists of two floors and has 13 general and technical classrooms, as well as offices and auxiliary rooms. Construction work was carried out with the support of entrepreneurs and the collective efforts of local residents at a high quality level and in compliance with the requirements of the education sector.

The new building is designed for 640 students in two shifts. Technical classes in physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, information technology and labor training are equipped with modern equipment and visual aids, favorable conditions have been created for students to master knowledge. The educational institution, in which the students of the Madaniyat village were still studying, was operated for many years and did not meet the requirements. With the commissioning of this majestic temple of knowledge, children are provided with modern conditions for gaining knowledge.