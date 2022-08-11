Submit Release
Commissioning of an additional building of the central hospital in the city of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned an additional building of the city central hospital in Konibodom, Sughd Province.

The building has 4 floors and was built in accordance with modern requirements as part of the action plan in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. On the first floor of the building there is an ophthalmology department with 30 beds, and the second floor is intended for the department of neurological diseases with 30 beds.

The city polyclinic is located on the third floor, and the administration of the central hospital is on the fourth floor. The new building is designed to receive 60 people, examination and hospitalization of patients will take place in favorable conditions.

All hospital rooms are equipped with modern medical devices and equipment that provide good medical conditions for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases and diseases of the nervous system.

