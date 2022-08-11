Commissioning of "Istiklol" Culture and Recreation Park in the city of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, in Konibodom, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Istiklol" Culture and Recreation Park, which was reconstructed.

The park in the center of Konibodom with an area of about 5 hectares was built at the expense of the Executive body of state power of the Sughd Province with a modern design, elements of national urban planning and high architectural art.

Construction work in the park began in March 2021 and was completed on schedule at a high quality level. During the construction work, more than 50 local residents were provided with temporary jobs.

The territory and surroundings of the park are completely landscaped with decorative, seasonal flowers and shrubs, also decorative trees are planted here.

In order to add beauty to the park, the entrance and alleys are paved with tiles. In accordance with the general plan, fountains and other equipment have been installed in the park, now residents and guests of Konibodom can relax here.

The "Istiklol" Culture and Recreation Park in the center of Konibodom was built in the framework of the cultural policy of the top political leadership of the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in honor of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.