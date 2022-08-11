Submit Release
Start of operation of the workshop for processing of dried fruits of OJSC "Konibodom"

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, in continuation of a working trip to Konibodom, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, officially launched the operation of the dried fruit processing workshop of the "Konibodom" Open Joint Stock Company.

It was reported that the workshop for the processing of dried fruits of "Konibodom" OJSC was built by a local entrepreneur Safarali Bobiev in the amount of more than 3 million somoni and consists of a laboratory room, an engineering room, a warehouse and other utility rooms.

It should be noted that "Konibodom" OJSC has been inactive for many years. It was restored by a local entrepreneur in 2020 after 12 years of inactivity. Now the Company is expanding its activities, and is also engaged in the processing of dried fruits.

The production workshop was built by the "Kand Sokhtmon" Limited Liability Company, local residents were involved in the construction work.

It was reported that the production capacity of the workshop allows processing 4 tons of dried fruits per day.

Raw materials are mainly delivered from the Asht district, Isfara and Konibodom.

25 people, mostly housewives and girls with specialties, are provided with permanent jobs in the dried fruit processing workshop of OJSC "Konibodom". Thus, the number of employees of this Company has reached 40 people.

