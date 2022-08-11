Commissioning of the secondary educational institution No. 7 in the city of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, in continuation of his working trip to Konibodom, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in preparation for the worthy celebration of great historical dates - the 30th anniversary of the XVI session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and the 35th anniversary of the State Independence put into operation a secondary educational institution No. 7 on Ismoili Somoni Avenue of the city.

The facility was built in the light of the educational policy of the highest political leadership of Tajikistan and will provide students with additional school accommodation.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the opportunities and conditions of education at the constructed facility, highly appreciated the quality of construction work and called on the teaching staff to make more efforts to improve the quality of education, training and strengthening the ideas of self-consciousness and self-knowledge among the younger generation.

The educational institution has 29 classrooms, 4 classrooms for teachers, fully equipped technical rooms for studying the exact and natural sciences, a dining room for 75 seats, an assembly hall for 260 seats, a sports hall, a library and an archive. The new school, built in a beautiful style and meeting modern standards of education, is designed for 1,000 students in two shifts. The school has 42 teachers.

The educational institution also organizes art training centers and creative circles for the wide involvement of students in vocational training.

In this school, 42 teachers are provided with permanent jobs, 41 of them are women. Most of the specialists in this temple of science are young.