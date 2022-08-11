Submit Release
Commissioning of the "Toji Zarrin" service complex and handing of gifts to 100 orphans

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - In Konibodom, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the "Toji Zarrin" (Golden Crown) service complex and handed gifts to 100 orphans from Konibodom, Jabbor Rasulov and Bobojon Ghafurov districts.

The "Toji Zarrin" service complex consists of 3 floors and a basement. The facility is located on an area of 0.21 hectares and is ready to receive 300 people at a time.

The facility was built by the entrepreneur Rano Khodjimatova, and more than 30 workers of "Kand Sokhtmon" LLC completed the construction work. 30 people were provided with permanent jobs in the "Toji Zarrin" service complex, more than 6 million somoni was spent on its construction.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the spacious hall of the "Toji Zarrin" service complex, held a warm and sincere meeting with 100 orphans from Konibodom, Jabbor Rasulov and Bobojon Ghafurov districts, following which he presented them with gifts.

This humane action took place in the light of the constant care of the Leader of the Nation in relation to orphans, homeless people and other representatives of the needy and vulnerable strata of society. This attitude has acquired a permanent character and is evidence of the patronage and successful implementation of the social policy of the leadership of the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

