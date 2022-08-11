U.S. Chamber on FTC Privacy Rulemaking: 'Congress must first give the FTC the authority before it can act'

Washington, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center issued the following statement today on the Federal Trade Commission's advanced notice of proposed rulemaking on privacy, algorithms, and security:

“Today’s proposal from the FTC is another example of the agency thinking it can remake the economy to its liking. Congress must first give the FTC the authority before it can act. Data privacy affects every citizen and business. Congress, not unelected bureaucrats, must decide how new data privacy rules should be crafted.

“Coherent privacy policy that includes true pre-emption can only be achieved through Congressional action. The FTC’s privacy rulemaking only adds yet another layer to the confusing patchwork of emerging privacy laws. Business and consumers alike need clear rules of the road from Congress not bureaucrats engaged in excessive overreach.”