Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,909 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber on FTC Privacy Rulemaking: 'Congress must first give the FTC the authority before it can act'

Washington, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center issued the following statement today on the Federal Trade Commission's advanced notice of proposed rulemaking on privacy, algorithms, and security:

“Today’s proposal from the FTC is another example of the agency thinking it can remake the economy to its liking. Congress must first give the FTC the authority before it can act. Data privacy affects every citizen and business. Congress, not unelected bureaucrats, must decide how new data privacy rules should be crafted.

“Coherent privacy policy that includes true pre-emption can only be achieved through Congressional action. The FTC’s privacy rulemaking only adds yet another layer to the confusing patchwork of emerging privacy laws. Business and consumers alike need clear rules of the road from Congress not bureaucrats engaged in excessive overreach.”

You just read:

U.S. Chamber on FTC Privacy Rulemaking: 'Congress must first give the FTC the authority before it can act'

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.