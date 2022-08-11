U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Gus Bilirakis for Florida’s 12th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Gus Bilirakis (R) to represent Florida’s Twelfth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, create jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Gus Bilirakis has a record of leading and relentlessly delivering for his constituents,” said Moore Hallmark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs. “He understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Western Florida. Rep. Bilirakis’ commitment to free enterprise and focus on solutions critical to moving his district and our nation forward have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman Bilirakis in his re-election.”

"I appreciate the good work of the U.S. Chamber as it advocates for America's small business owners, who are the backbone of our economy and employ half of all Americans," said Congressman Gus Bilirakis. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Chamber's team to give these small business leaders a voice in the process and create an environment that removes unnecessary regulatory burdens, while enabling the growth and innovation that is needed to spur economic recovery."