Government extends mandatory checks for travel by ship

SWEDEN, August 11 - The Government has decided to extend the requirement on increased ID checks for travel by ship until 31 December 2022.

“We must ensure that order is maintained and that ships have control over which passengers are on board. This is important to guarantee safety at sea,” says Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth.

The requirement on ID checks for travel by sea was reinforced in spring 2022, making it mandatory for passengers to always prove their identity. Previously, checks of ID documents were only required if there was reason to believe that the information provided was incorrect.

The regulations on increased ID checks apply until 1 September 2022 and are now being extended until 31 December 2022. As before, they apply both to entry to and departure from Sweden.