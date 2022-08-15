Marketing Consultant Deb Lester Helps Memphis Women Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears and Succeed

Deb Lester, Conquer with Deb The Conquer with Deb Lester Tour

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading marketing consultant Deb Lester has developed a new, innovative online presence focusing on uplifting women who are their own bosses and helping them face their fears. Her groundbreaking company, Conquer with Deb Lester, endeavors to till the soil and bring happiness back to the lady bosses’ entrepreneurial journey. The spark and excitement they once had for their business may have gotten lost along the way. Mrs. Lester is traveling from state to state, reaching out to women to oxygenate their dreams. After making stops in #DebConquersNOLA and #DebConquersChicago, this networking event and exclusive party is now headed to her hometown, #DebConquersMemphis on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

This event promises to be the flyest, intimate networking mixer, forcing women entrepreneurs to form communities and connect with each other. Conquer with Deb Lester visits the online audience in their city and hosts a high energy and educational networking mixer. Conquer with Deb Lester’s goal is to support entrepreneurial women with business savvy, marketing strategies, and a rejuvenated sense of self-confidence, so they can succeed in building personal and generational wealth for their families.

Last year, Conquer with Deb Lester’s online 100 Bosses Campaign helped over 100 entrepreneurs make their first $1,000 online. This year they are promoting the 2022 Conquer Business Grant! Conquer with Deb Lester will help one lucky woman CONQUER her business goals with a $1,000 business grant. All applicants must apply online and must be present to win. The grant is for coaches, consultants, and those in the retail/beauty space. The offer is open to women-owned companies that have been in business at least one year. The application poses specific questions as to how they will use the funds and what they plan to conquer with the grant. Also, what are the applicants’ plans for growing their business in the future?

Conquer with Deb Lester believes that if a person can conquer their fears, they can conquer their business and conquer their lives. They teach women how to conquer their fear of rejection, personal branding, and instructs them on how to scale their sales. Deb is a prime example of how to succeed in this industry. Back in September 2021, she walked away from her role as a Human Resource Business Partner. Since then, this Memphis native grew and scaled her online brand from $0 with limited resources to over $100k+. Deb Lester invites all serious women business owners to come, have some drinks, network with other entrepreneurs, and listen to her share some game changing nuggets that will catapult their online ventures.

For more information and to purchase tickets, while they last, please contact Deb Lester at phone: 972-904-0132 or Email: info@conquerwithdeb.com or

Website: https://conquerwithdeb.com.