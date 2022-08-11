Thursday, August 11

DOH releases COVID-19 updates for Washington K-12 schools, child care

With school starting back in just a few weeks, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has updated its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and for child care. “We are entering a new stage of co-existing with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future,” said Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. “DOH also recognizes the importance of being able to maintain in-person learning for children, and the fundamental links between education and long-term health outcomes.” The guidance for the 2022-2023 school year “takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic” that will help reduce COVID transmissions at schools and care facilities. Continue reading at The Auburn Reporter. (Olivia Sullivan)

In a mental health crisis, police officers or EMTs may be the first to a scene. They’re not, however, tasked with evaluating whether the person in crisis must be involuntarily detained for treatment. That daunting decision is the responsibility of the designated crisis responder, a straightforward title for a complicated role. “I think a lot of times people don’t know [who we are] and so they’ll call and ask for a DCR, not really understanding what they’re asking for,” said Justina Nieciag, a licensed clinical social worker and a designated crisis responder in Lacey, overseeing crisis calls in Thurston and Mason counties. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

President Biden paused last week, during one of the busiest stretches of his presidency, for a nearly two-hour private history lesson from a group of academics who raised alarms about the dire condition of democracy at home and abroad. The conversation during a ferocious lightning storm on Aug. 4 unfolded as a sort of Socratic dialogue between the commander in chief and a select group of scholars, who painted the current moment as among the most perilous in modern history for democratic governance, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting. The group that gathered in the White House Map Room last week was part of a regular effort by presidential historians to brief presidents, a practice that dates at least as far back as the Reagan administration. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Demetrius Freeman)

