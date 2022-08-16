The Halen Super-App Announces Strategic Partnership with Quiddity Infotech
Super apps essentially serve as a single portal to a wide range of virtual services.
We believe in doing our best to develop solutions that resolve problems for our clients in order to help them achieve their goals”WASHINGTON, DC, US, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technology has entered into a much-anticipated strategic partnership with Quiddity Infotech. Halen’s one-stop-shop approach for Comfort and convenience In Moving Community World, connecting people and technology together. Quiddity is a highly skilled tech company located in the South-West region of the U.S. Their many services include Business Analysis, Data Services, SAP Consulting and so much more.
— Suresh Potluri, Quiddity CEO
Halen has installed Quiddity as the lead tech team on the massive task of developing our Super App, which consists of 6 separate services. As CEO Edward Mbeche said, “I like the fact that from the very beginning they were offering ideas and suggestions that drive the product and saying, ‘what more we can do’ and ‘our’ app. They really took ownership”.
Indeed, the value of Quiddity is not only in their skill and experience, but their passion for the projects they work on with a delivery with a service mindset. Their dedication to providing the best results for their clients and partners. As CEO Suresh Potluri put it “We believe in doing our best to develop solutions that resolve problems for our clients and help them achieve their goals and empower them to grow business and technology thrive”.
About Quiddity
We leave no stone unturned to help businesses reach great heights, digitally transforming enterprises – SMEs, startups, agencies, mid and large-sized enterprises inside out. We take in clients' business requirements and offer the most agile and workable solutions and of course, in ways the clients may have never imagined. Our main goal is to offer maximum security, high performance, reliability, and fast service by always providing high quality services at reasonable prices. We love defying the norms by developing and innovating tech solutions to help our clients make a difference and be the best in their sphere of business cultivating innovation and technology together. For more information, visit: http://www.quiddityinfotech.com/
About Halen
Halen is a community-driven company and the developer of a user-friendly super-app that merges multiple services into a single platform, saving the hassle of installing and downloading multiple apps on your phone. It is an ecosystem that covers services like ride-share, vacation rental, flight booking, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery, all on the same website and app. For more information, visit: https://www.gethalen.com/
Kennedy Ross
Halen Technologies
media@halentech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Halen, America’s First Super App