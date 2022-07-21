Halen Super App "CEO" launches ‘The Headliners’

Tech entrepreneur and personality Edward Mbeche brings hot takes and slices of life from diverse guest lineup

The opportunity to share insights into what drives these icons is incredible,”
— Edward Mbeche/CEO
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the technology space, Edward Mbeche has made a splash with the development of the Halen Super App.

As that project moves closer to reality, the long-time comedian and entrepreneur has combined his performance background and his interest in cutting-edge technology to create The Headliners podcast.

The podcast centers on discussions of marketing, investing, tech and having fun with a diverse guest list that includes some of the hottest talents in their fields.

“I love to talk about life, business, startup, entertainment, current events and the occasional hot topic,” Mbeche said. “The Headliners is an opportunity to see into the minds of experts in various fields. Each episode has something to learn, but it’s also a look into our guests' lives and what drives them.”

Since launching in July, he has already featured such notable guests as branding expert Martine Frédérique Cadet, real-estate investing guru Alina Trigub, growth architect and Aaron George, comedian Damon Williams.

“The opportunity to share insights into what drives these icons is incredible,” Mbeche said. “And while there is actionable information as a part of these conversations, it’s also a lot of fun to engage with the guests as they share bits of their lives and experiences.”

Edward Mbeche, a Tanzanian native proud to call the United States home, sees his role as more than just that of a typical tech entrepreneur. With The Headliners, he wants to solidify his position as an industry leader, known for his capacity to find and share the best of others.

His view of the effort is to reinforce diversity in an overwhelmingly homogeneous tech industry. By highlighting people with diverse backgrounds, The Headliners podcast bookends perfectly with that goal.

“We can all help each other to build a more prosperous, healthier, and sustainable future in the United States,” Mbeche said.

As a limousine driver who worked his way up to operating one of the most extensive livery services in the country, he learned the importance of supporting each other. Those traits are on full display as he navigates each episode with his guests.

“I’m excited to find our audience and share these amazing stories with the world as we continue speaking with some of the most notable and fun personalities from across the U.S.,” Mbeche said.

For more about the Headliners Podcast or to find the latest episodes, visit theheadliners.buzzsprout.com.

Mbeche also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Kennedy Ross
Halen Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Halen Super App "CEO" launches ‘The Headliners’

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kennedy Ross
Halen Technologies
Company/Organization
Halen Technologies
3030 Potomac Ave
Alexandria, Virginia, 22301
United States
+1 302-290-3075
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Halen is a user-friendly “Super-App” anchored by a franchise business model. The application empowers our clients to combine all their rideshare, vacation rental, flight booking, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery services into one app.

https://gethalen.com/

More From This Author
Halen Super App "CEO" launches ‘The Headliners’
Black-Owned Start-Up Tech Company Awarded $1.1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Soulja Boy and iHeartMemphis Manager CEO Miami Mike Announce Major Investment into Halen Super App
View All Stories From This Author