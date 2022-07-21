Halen Super App "CEO" launches ‘The Headliners’
Tech entrepreneur and personality Edward Mbeche brings hot takes and slices of life from diverse guest lineup
The opportunity to share insights into what drives these icons is incredible,”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the technology space, Edward Mbeche has made a splash with the development of the Halen Super App.
— Edward Mbeche/CEO
As that project moves closer to reality, the long-time comedian and entrepreneur has combined his performance background and his interest in cutting-edge technology to create The Headliners podcast.
The podcast centers on discussions of marketing, investing, tech and having fun with a diverse guest list that includes some of the hottest talents in their fields.
“I love to talk about life, business, startup, entertainment, current events and the occasional hot topic,” Mbeche said. “The Headliners is an opportunity to see into the minds of experts in various fields. Each episode has something to learn, but it’s also a look into our guests' lives and what drives them.”
Since launching in July, he has already featured such notable guests as branding expert Martine Frédérique Cadet, real-estate investing guru Alina Trigub, growth architect and Aaron George, comedian Damon Williams.
Edward Mbeche, a Tanzanian native proud to call the United States home, sees his role as more than just that of a typical tech entrepreneur. With The Headliners, he wants to solidify his position as an industry leader, known for his capacity to find and share the best of others.
His view of the effort is to reinforce diversity in an overwhelmingly homogeneous tech industry. By highlighting people with diverse backgrounds, The Headliners podcast bookends perfectly with that goal.
“We can all help each other to build a more prosperous, healthier, and sustainable future in the United States,” Mbeche said.
As a limousine driver who worked his way up to operating one of the most extensive livery services in the country, he learned the importance of supporting each other. Those traits are on full display as he navigates each episode with his guests.
“I’m excited to find our audience and share these amazing stories with the world as we continue speaking with some of the most notable and fun personalities from across the U.S.,” Mbeche said.
For more about the Headliners Podcast or to find the latest episodes, visit theheadliners.buzzsprout.com.
Mbeche also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
