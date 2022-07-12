Black-Owned Start-Up Tech Company Awarded $1.1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Tanzania native Edward Mbeche works to bring Halen, a one-stop-shop super-app to the U.S. market.
We set the investment to start at $100 per individual, to allow someone who might have never invested before or was hesitant to invest in a start-up," This allows them to dip their feet in the water"”WASHINGTON, DC, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the U.S. tech market is dominated by proto-typical businessmen and women hailing from coastal cities, one of the most promising advancements in the app development world is being driven by someone that comes far from that tradition.
— Edward Mbeche/CEO
Tanzania native Edward Mbeche is proud to call America his home and sees his role as founder and CEO as more than a typical tech entrepreneur. As a Black American, he sees the effort as a way to solidify diversity within a mostly homogeneous industry.
“The United States is a land of opportunity where we can all support each other for a more prosperous, healthier and sustainable future,” Mbeche said.
He is proud to note that he worked his way from a limousine driver to the owner of one of the largest livery services in the U.S. and took from the experience the importance of supporting one another.
And that has translated over to his latest endeavor, the development of the Halen Super App.
A super app is essentially an all-in-one solution to the standard mobile application design. It manages all real-world user needs with different functions in one place. And so, Super Apps included services from social networking to shopping, banking and more.
The goal is a single-app solution delivering access to various services, including ride-share, food, grocery and retail delivery, and travel and hospitality bookings, saving users time and effort connecting with otherwise different services.
"It was designed so that we could help each other," Mbeche said. "Through my life experiences, I learned it pays to forward success to future generations. This can be an especially important lesson for minority communities."
As development continues, investors are being sought through WeFunder to participate in the start-up phase.
And many early investors have already seen the potential and have flocked to support Mbeche’s vision.
In addition to financial investors, Halen has been awarded $1 million worth of tech-labor from their tech partner KiwiTech. This not only shows unwavering faith from this integral tech player, but it ensures the completion of this game changing app. Halen also expects this to bring them closer to their $2.5 million goal on WeFunder, which has set the entry point intentionally low.
“We set the investment to start at $100 per individual, to allow someone who might have never invested before or was hesitant to invest in a start-up,” Mbeche said. “This allows them to dip their feet in the water without breaking their bank. It quite frankly, it would be a wonderful thing for people of color to have a significant role in this story. And we like the idea of Halen being owned by the people instead of venture capitalists only.”
“Even though it can be risky, early investments offer potentially high rewards,” said Kennedy Ross, Halen chief of staff. “That risk-to-reward ratio is one of the biggest reasons it’s a great idea to back start-ups by getting in early. We are happy to continue to offer that opportunity to like-minded entrepreneurs.”
“Investing in start-ups creates jobs and powers innovation,” Mbeche said. “In fact, start-up businesses created over 3 million jobs in 2020 alone. Investing in start-ups is a great path for investors looking to impact and support job creation in their community directly. For minority populations, opportunities like this also help create generational wealth that can positively impact communities for generations.”
And while the app will launch in the Washington D.C. metro, he expects quick adoption in other major U.S. cities.
“Halen will also be the first and only technology company that uses a franchise model, embedding itself into local communities made up of the people who live in the area where the business is located,” Ross said. “The app will connect more than just services. It will connect people and communities in ways never before seen.”
For more information about Halen, visit their website gethalen.com.
