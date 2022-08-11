Submit Release
Police Arrest Woman After Allegedly Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters￼

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) – State troopers and federal agents arrested a woman who allegedly fired several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The accused is identified as Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville.  At 10:00 a.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Williams at her residence in Catonsville. Williams was charged with multiple counts of first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.

Williams was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to an incident that occurred on August 8, 2022 in which several rounds from a BB style firearm were fired in the direction of members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were working a medical call for service.  One of the firefighters was struck by the BB rounds. Another firefighter was injured after being struck by the vehicle Williams was driving as she fled the scene.

Maryland State Police were provided assistance by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force which consists of police from several jurisdictions including the Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore County Police Department, Howard County Police Department, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The Baltimore Police Department continues to lead the investigation. For additional information regarding the incident, please email mediarelations@baltimorepolice.org.

Alysha Williams

###

 

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

