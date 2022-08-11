Michael Vartanian of Marina Bay Watch Company Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Watch Repair - 2022”

“We’re honored to include Michael Vartanian of Marina Bay Watch Company into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Vartanian, the acclaimed watch repair business owner, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Watch Repair - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Michael Vartanian of Marina Bay Watch Company into our BoLAA family."

Marina Bay Watch Company is located at 4027 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey, California. The company is unique because they are a family-run watch and jewelry repair shop in Marina del Rey, Ca. that has been providing service since 1996. they always provide first-class service and quality in repairs regardless if it’s a simple watch battery replacement or an extensive repair on a vintage watch or a luxury watch. They take pride in their team of highly qualified watchmakers and jewelers who have decades of experience. Their watch service center specializes in watches such as Omega, Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, Tag Heuer, Movado, Ebel, Seiko, Bulova, and many others. For decades they have proved to their long-time customers that they can be trusted with all their sentimental jewelry for repairs too. They even do custom jewelry for many of their regulars. They have so many long-time customers of 20+ years that have since moved out of the state. Many of those long-time customers wait until they are back in California to bring their fine jewelry or luxury watch brands for repair because they love and trust Marina Bay Watch Company so much.

Michael learned how to care for watches at a young age while working at a watch shop as a teenager. In the beginning stages of his business in 1996, Vartanian was no stranger to struggle. With a vision, he opened Marina Bay Watch Company after earning a business degree and saving up all his money. With the support of his wife and family, Marina Bay Watch Company was recently blessed to celebrate 25 years of service to the community.

The company takes pride in their caliber and reputation and aims to provide repair services to the various needs of clients. With Five-Star reviews on Yelp, the company lives by the motto “Five-Star Quality, Five-Star Service.”

Visit Marina Bay Watch Company today: https://www.marinabaywatch.com/

Email: Info@marinabaywatch.com

Office number: (310) 574-8777