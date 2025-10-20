Jonathan Walter Gripping Time-Travel Thriller 'The Towpath,' Explores Love and Consequences: The Past Never Forgets

Jonathan Walter

A suspenseful time-travel thriller where a mother races to save her daughter, risking the past and the future in a high-stakes pursuit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Walter, revered author, makes a stunning literary debut with The Towpath: A Time Travel Suspense Thriller, a gripping blend of science fiction, mystery, and emotional drama that explores how far one mother will go to save the life of her child, even if it means altering the past.

The Towpath: A Time Travel Suspense Thriller is now available on Amazon and major retailers. Click here to purchase copies: http://bit.ly/43oifWg

“Time travel has always fascinated me,” says Walter. “I’ve been inspired by theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli and incredible storytellers like Justin Cronin and James Cameron. My father, Judd, a storyteller himself, was also a huge influence on my creative journey. With my background in technology, I wanted to weave those elements into my fiction. Writing The Towpath allowed me to create a story that connects with all kinds of readers, a suspenseful journey built to stand the test of time.”

Walter says The Towpath is a unique story about time travel and strays from the traditional story and plot lines. Reviews praise this unforgettable novel, calling it “A clever time travel thriller with heart, suspense, and a little magic.”

Set in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) in Northeast Ohio, The Towpath explores the mechanics and consequences of time travel while maintaining an air of mystery, inviting readers to consider whether its time-travel elements celebrate technology or serve as a warning. In the story, the more a person interferes with their own history, the greater the challenges and harsher the consequences, especially the farther they stray from their original time and place. Time travel has rules, and those who break them often face dire outcomes.

The Redeemer, a hardened time traveler, will stop at nothing to prevent her teenage daughter’s suicide, even if it means leaving destruction in her wake. When she learns of an ancient medallion that allows unrestricted time travel, she embarks on a deadly mission with her band of Iroquois warriors. After failing in the 1600s, she returns to 2021, only to discover that fourteen-year-old Aaron Porter has found the medallion. Now, she will pursue him and his friends relentlessly to reclaim what she believes is hers.

As timelines collide, the stakes grow higher. The Towpath poses a haunting question: if one could go back in time to save a loved one, would they, and at what cost?

“This isn’t your typical time-travel story,” says Walter. “It’s a high-stakes journey through history, technology, and human emotion, full of twists and turns. The Towpath spans hundreds of years, immersing readers in the legends and lore that have simmered around the Cuyahoga Valley for centuries.”

In researching Iroquois history for The Towpath, Walter collaborated with John Fadden (1942–2022), owner and expert at the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota, NY, to ensure indigenous characters of the past are depicted with sensitivity, authenticity, and accuracy.

“I am deeply grateful for John’s contributions to this book. As a respected expert on Iroquois culture, he generously shared his knowledge, helping me understand the details of their people and daily life during that era,” says Walter.

About the Author

Jonathan Walter is a UX designer, entrepreneur, and author. His debut novel, The Towpath, a time-travel suspense thriller featuring teens pursued by a killer and seventeenth-century Iroquois warriors, was published by Collective Ink Books in November 2024.

A senior UX professional with over twenty years’ experience and nineteen patents, Walter has contributed to Fortune 500 companies and tech startups. His writing on UX and innovation has appeared in UXmatters, UX Collective, and The Startup, and his fiction has been featured in Ghostlight, Dark Dossier, and The Devil’s Doorbell.

For more information about Jonathan Walter and his page-turning work, click here: https://www.jondwalter.com/

